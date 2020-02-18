Twitter Nigeria was in delight over Odion Ighalo’s debut for Manchester United on Monday, February, 17.

Ighalo who joined Manchester United on loan until the end of the season made his debut for the Red Devils in their 2-0 away win at Chelsea on Monday night.

The Nigerian striker was brought in in the 90th minute to make a cameo at Stamford Bridge.

Ighalo played for about six minutes but for Nigerians, seeing one of their own in a Manchester United United shirt was something to celebrate.

On Twitter, Nigerians were effusive about the striker which made him the number one topic on the trends.

With that appearance, Ighalo is now the first Nigerian to play for Manchester United.