Twitter Nigeria in a football frenzy as the Super Eagles proceed to the AFCON knockout stages

The excitement is reaching fever pitch on Twitter as fans responded to a Tweet from the Super Eagles thanking fans for their support, ahead of the must-win knock-out against Tunisia on Sunday. National pride surged on the platform again as team coach Austin Eguavoen Tweeted his own personal message of gratitude to the fans.

How to follow trending conversations on Twitter?

After a relatively slow start to the tournament with a number of cagey, low-scoring affairs, the magic of “the beautiful game” took over. With some captivating performances and huge upsets (👋🏿 Ghana), the intensity of the tournament certainly picked up as fans watched the tackles get that bit more heated, as did the football convo on Twitter.

Since kick-off, the 33rd edition of AFCON has remained one of the top trending topics on Twitter, attracting opinions, views, and analysis from football fans and pundits in Nigeria and across the continent.

Nigerian fans have taken to Twitter to show their support with the hashtag #SoarSuperEagles, while official tournament hashtags like #TotalEnergiesAFCON2021, #TotalEnergiesAFCON, #AFCON2021 and #CAN2021 activate custom “hashmojis” that liven up and add colour to daily conversations around the tournament.

Fans have also showed support for the Super Eagles, by Tweeting #TeamNigeria, which triggers a custom “flagmoji”, placing the national team front and centre of ongoing AFCON conversations.

How to catch up on the latest AFCON news?

Twitter has also curated bespoke moments to showcase the most exciting news coming out of AFCON 2021. This includes an official AFCON 2021 event page, which tracks the latest happenings as well as fan and team reactions, and custom pages which highlight the most exciting and unique news coming out of the tournament; such as Salima Mukansanga’s history-making stint as first woman to referee an AFCON match!

Live commentary on Spaces

Football lovers across the continent have also turned to Twitter for live commentary and analysis on the games, with several Twitter Spaces hosting engaging, in-depth discussion of all the highlights and reliving critical AFCON moments.

Notably, international sports journalists Juliet Bawuah and Gary Al-Smith, who are on the ground in Cameroon, have been bringing the latest behind the scenes insight to listeners across the continent, with their #AFCONwithJuliet and #AFCONwithGary Spaces, which have attracted a wealth of predictions and in-depth analysis from other football fans and pundits.

For Nigerian fans unable to travel to Cameroon, Twitter has undoubtedly been the roar of the crowd in the ongoing AFCON, and the go-to platform for the latest in content and conversation. Be sure to stay on Twitter to get all the latest happenings and real time conversations during the tournament, and use the official hashtags to support the Super Eagles!

