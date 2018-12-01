Twitter Nigeria fete Super Falcons after AWCON 2018 title win

news

Twitter Nigeria were all on for the Super Falcons after Nigeria’s Senior National Football Team won the 2018 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON).

The Super Falcons on Saturday, December 1 beat the Bayana Bayana of South Africa on penalties to win Nigeria’s ninth AWCON title.

After the win, Twitter Nigeria feted the Super Falcons on their resilient win.

Twitter reactions

“Congratulations to the Super Falcons. If an ill-prepared Super Falcons can win the African championship again, I believe we could be better than this if the football echelon decides to show some intent in football female development the league and Super Falcons,” Twitter user @Amoky wrote.

“Super Falcons of Nigeria are the Champions of Africa for the 9th time . I love you Girls mehnnn ❤️❤️❤️. Power of Naija @NGSuper_Falcons @thenff,” another Twitter user @KelechiAFC wrote.

“The Super Falcons are champions of Africa once again for the 9th time. Congratulations ladies. Thank you for making Nigeria proud,” @ebuka_akara also wrote on Twitter.

“So South Africa think they'll beat Nigeria to the cup.. Jokers,” godwinopemipo wrote.

“Congratulations to @NGSuper_Falcons for winning the #AWCON2018 Cup.This is a commendable achievement for the country .You have done great by sparing no effort in winning this tournament. Word of thanks are not enough to express our appreciation to each of you.God bless you,” @micdolly wrote.

“#AWCON2018 Congratulations to the Nigerian Super Falcons. I think it's high time CAF made the Falcons permanent AWCON champions so the other teams can play the qualifying matches of every tournament to meet our girls in the finals. They have a long way to catching up with us,” @InspiredFred wrote.

“Congratulations to the Super Falcons. Truth be told, Falcons dominance of African football and the golden generation of Francis Odega just ended. Fresher legs needs to be introduced now. This lady here @KgatlanaJnr11 of South Africa is all shades of a star,” @So_naughty12 said.

“I tell you what...they must be sick and tired of Nigeria eh, but Nigeria's not tired of winning this title. Their ninth. Undisputed African champs. We (Africa) go again in 2020,” @Chiquadiva wrote.

“The super falcons have made the nation proud by defeating the bafana bafana of South Africa to retain the AWCON in Ghana ..congratulations to the falcons & to Nigeria,” @EdenoBernard wrote.

“South Africa Bayana Bayana thought they ve made it by winning in the opening game. But who laughs last now?,” @Ifeanyiamaeze said.

“#AWCON2018 The Super Falcons Goal keeper was magnificent with that penalty save. Her instincts were spot on; she deserves some accolades.If you support Nigeria or South Africa, you should be proud of both teams. They gave it their all, that is why they got this far, ” @edennigeria wrote.

“Well done to the Super Falcons for yet another AWCON win in spite of the shambles that is the NFF,” @Zxqcv said.

“Congratulations!!! Super Falcons surprised Africa again with another fantastic win. But the coaching crew should work on the team for better performance at world cup,” @Famaden2 wrote.

“Our only export as a nation is Nigerian Music Nollywood and Super Falcons. Congrats ladies,” @aniefioketimMyk also wrote.

The AWCON 2018 final between Nigeria and South Africa dominated Twitter conversations and Twitter Nigeria trends.

‘Super Falcons’ was the number one trending item on Twitter Nigeria after the game with ‘#NGARSA’ -the official hashtag of the game- ‘South Africa’, and ‘Nigeria’ all on the Twitter Nigeria trends.