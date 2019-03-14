Football fans were quick to remind Manchester United legend Paul Scholes of his hard stance on managers and coaches during his time as a pundit after news of him quitting as Oldham boss just after 30 days hit Twitter.

Scholes walked away from Boundary Park over claims of broken promises from his hometown team where he won just one game from seven as a manager.

The former England midfielder was tough on players and coaches especially Jose Mourinho when the Portuguese manager was in charge at Manchester United.

His short and unsuccessful spell at Oldham is now fodder for ridicule from fans who believe he couldn’t replicate the ideas he often projected during his punditry duties as a manager.

Scholes quickly became the number one trending topic on Twitter Nigeria as fans came hard on him.

Scholes leaves Oldham languishing in 14th place in the Football League Two (English division four )

The was his first coaching spell since he retired after spending all of his playing days at Manchester United where he won 25 trophies including 11 Premier League and two Champions League titles.

He resigned as a club director at non-league Salford while retaining his 10 percent stake, before taking the coaching job at Oldham.