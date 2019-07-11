Super Eagles forward Samuel Chukwueze delivered a Man of the Match performance, helping Nigeria to beat South Africa 2-1 in the quarterfinals of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

CAF

Chukwueze took centre stage at the Cairo International Stadium to show why he is one of the most highly rated youngsters in La Liga.

The Villarreal star scored Nigeria’s first goal in the game which was also his debut goal for the Super Eagles. He also became the youngest goalscorer in AFCON 2019 and got the Man of the Match award.

Twitter Nigeria purred about him all night as the reacted in real time to Super Eagles’ win.

Chukwueze dominated the conversation on Wednesday night and was the number four trending item on Twitter Nigeria.

Talk of Twitter

Twitter

The Super Eagles’ win was also the talk of Twitter all night and dominated the top 10 trending items after the game.

Ahmed Musa was also in the conversation and got mixed reviews from Nigerians. He was very impressive in the game and gave the South African defence a torrid time but it was his final ball that let him down.