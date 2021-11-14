Turning Manchester United’s Sancho to wing-back a sackable offence – Danny Mills

The 21-year-old Englishman has struggled for impact since his £73 million summer arrival from Dortmund, failing to nail a regular starting berth, and is yet to register a goal or assist.

It has therefore mounted pressure on him and United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, whose job is on the line after a string of uninspiring results.

In a bid to change things tactically, Solskjaer has drifted away from his favored 4-2-3-1 to a 3-4-1-2 of late. Regular right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka has not been convincing at right wing-back due to his lack of attacking abilities. This has led to reports that Sancho - who is more attack-minded - is training in that position, but Mills is having none of it.

“Good luck turning him [Sancho] into a wing-back!” the former England international told Football Insider.

“He didn’t play for England too much in the Euros because I don’t think he was reliable enough to track back and do the defensive side of it. Dortmund never played him there.

“You bought a winger who is going to create chances and score goals. Suddenly you’re going to play him at wing-back in an unbelievably leaky defense. It’s like, really?

“That’s almost a sackable offence in itself.

“Shall we put Cristiano Ronaldo at center-half because he can head a ball? I think Ronaldo can head the ball better than the center-halves at the moment so should they put him at center-half?

“It’s more than a little bit ridiculous.”

Man United have recorded just one win in their last five Premier League games and sit in sixth place, five points away from the top four and nine away from the summit of the table. They welcome Watford to Old Trafford after the international break before travelling to Spain to tackle Villarreal in the Champions League.

Kunle is an avid writer with interest in topics on sports, politics and health. His articles have featured in Goal.com, Opera News and Vanguard News. He holds a Bachelors and Masters degree in International Relations and is an advocate for people living with Hydrocephalus and other neurological conditions.

