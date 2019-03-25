Turn your child’s football dream into reality with Kanu Nwankwo

Greensprings/Kanu Football Camp was established in 2012 by Greensprings School and Kanu Heart Foundation, to enable children between the ages of 5 and 17 years enhance their football skills.

During the camp, children get first-class training by coaches from West Bromwich Albion Football Club UK and Dutch Football Association Netherlands, supported by coaches from the Lagos State Football Association.

The participants also get a lifetime opportunity to receive direct mentoring and coaching from Nigerian football legend, ﻿Kanu Nwankwo.﻿

At the end of the 5-day football camp, awards are issued to the participants based on their performance. The grand prize for the camp is an educational scholarship into ﻿Greensprings School﻿, which goes to the most promising player.

This year’s edition promises to be more exciting and impactful with top financial institution ﻿Union Bank﻿, on board as a sponsor.

Among other benefits, the bank’s support will enable five football loving children from underserved communities, to experience world-class football training and compete for the ultimate prize of an educational scholarship to study at Greensprings School.

It is noteworthy that since the inception of the football camp, nine students from underserved communities have been awarded educational scholarships into Greenspring School. Some of these students have progressed into the Under-15 national team of Nigeria, while some others have had the opportunity to play in European football clubs.

In return, Greensprings School hopes that when these students become superstars, they will give back to the society through youth empowerment initiatives.

Drills to look forward to at the camp include − cone exercises, circle of cone, cut-backs, shooting from a square pass, one-touch shooting, three-goal drill, lay-offs, turns, chest control, headers on goal, basic short passes, shuffling passes, stamina drills, tackling, sliding tackle, goalkeeping and other exciting drills.

Other activities include − 5-aside football matches, mentoring sessions, mental stimulation, swimming, playing basketball and basic networking.

In furtherance to the school’s commitment to the development of young African children, Greensprings School introduced the SPONSOR-A-STAR project, to encourage corporate organisations to sponsor children with potentials to excel in the game of football.

Kindly note that by sponsoring a child, you are also contributing towards the school’s Corporate Social Responsibility initiative of sponsoring a life-saving heart surgery via the Kanu Heart Foundation.

To register, visit the ﻿website﻿ or pick up a registration form from any of the locations stated below:

Anthony campus: 32 Olatunde Ayoola Avenue, Anthony Lagos

Lekki campus: Km 40 Lekki / Epe express way, Awoyaya Lagos

Ikoyi Campus: 12A Reeve Road, off Glover Road, Ikoyi Lagos

Registration closes on Friday, 5th of April 2019.

Football camp fees: Residential - ₦95,000 , Non-Residential (with daily bus service) - ₦85,000 , Non-Residential (without bus service) - ₦75,000. Camp fees include all activities, meals, beverages, international coaching and a complimentary football kit (boots, jerseys, polo shirt, ball and socks). This is exceptional value!

For more information, click ﻿here﻿.

