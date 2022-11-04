Turn your 1k to 10k on Bet9ja with these 5 sure Bundesliga games

Here is a 10.08 odds accumulator culled from Bet9ja to help you win big from the German top flight this weekend.

Bundesliga accumulator on Bet9ja

Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich: Bayern Munich win & over 2.5 goals @ 1.45 odds

Borussia Dortmund vs Bochum: Borussia Dortmund win & over 2.5 goals @ 1.52 odds

Hoffenheim vs RB Leipzig: Over 2.5 goals @ 1.60 odds

Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Berlin: Both teams to score @ 1.70 odds

Mainz vs Wolfsburg: Both teams to score @ 1.64 odds

Total odds on Bet9ja: 10.08 odds

*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator

Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich

Saturday, November 5, 15:30 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Bayern Munich win & over 2.5 goals

Odds: 1.45 on Bet9ja

Bayern Munich are second in the league while Hertha Berlin are fighting relegation in 14th which makes the defending champions favourites.

Bayern Munich have fulfilled the win and over 2.5 goals combo in eight of their last 10 games across all competition and in four of their last five games against Hertha Berlin.

Borussia Dortmund vs Bochum

Saturday, November 5, 15:30 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Borussia Dortmund win & over 2.5 goals

Odds: 1.52 on Bet9ja

The last four games Bochum have lost have also ended with over 2.5 goals which could be repeated as Dortmund are known for being highscoring.

Fourth-placed Dortmund are expected to beat 17th-placed Bochum, adding over 2.5 goals to that doesn’t seem like such a stretch.

Hoffenheim vs RB Leipzig

Saturday, November 5, 15:30 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Over 2.5 goals

Odds: 1.60 on Bet9ja

Seven of RB Leipzig’s last 10 games have ended with at least three goals and they can be expected to achieve the same result in this game.

Games between RB Leipzig and Hoffenheim have been known to produce goals, eight of the 15 games between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Berlin

Sunday, November 6, 15:30 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Both teams to score

Odds: 1.70 on Bet9ja

Seven of the last eight games between Bayer Leverkusen and Union Berlin have ended with both teams scoring.

Both teams have a high-scoring reputation and would most likely go ahead and score a lot on Sunday afternoon.

Mainz vs Wolfsburg

Saturday, November 5, 15:30 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Both teams to score

Odds: 1.64 on Bet9ja

Both Mainz and Wolfsburg have scored and conceded in six of their last 10 games each which is good news for a goal/goal ticket.