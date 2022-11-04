Bundesliga action returns this weekend and offers punters another opportunity to cashout massively.
Turn your 1k to 10k on Bet9ja with these 5 sure Bundesliga games
Bet9ja offers odds on the German Bundesliga this weekend with a sure ticket for you to stake and win
Here is a 10.08 odds accumulator culled from Bet9ja to help you win big from the German top flight this weekend.
Bundesliga accumulator on Bet9ja
Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich: Bayern Munich win & over 2.5 goals @ 1.45 odds
Borussia Dortmund vs Bochum: Borussia Dortmund win & over 2.5 goals @ 1.52 odds
Hoffenheim vs RB Leipzig: Over 2.5 goals @ 1.60 odds
Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Berlin: Both teams to score @ 1.70 odds
Mainz vs Wolfsburg: Both teams to score @ 1.64 odds
Total odds on Bet9ja: 10.08 odds
*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator
Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich
Saturday, November 5, 15:30 (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Bayern Munich win & over 2.5 goals
Odds: 1.45 on Bet9ja
Bayern Munich are second in the league while Hertha Berlin are fighting relegation in 14th which makes the defending champions favourites.
Bayern Munich have fulfilled the win and over 2.5 goals combo in eight of their last 10 games across all competition and in four of their last five games against Hertha Berlin.
Borussia Dortmund vs Bochum
Saturday, November 5, 15:30 (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Borussia Dortmund win & over 2.5 goals
Odds: 1.52 on Bet9ja
The last four games Bochum have lost have also ended with over 2.5 goals which could be repeated as Dortmund are known for being highscoring.
Fourth-placed Dortmund are expected to beat 17th-placed Bochum, adding over 2.5 goals to that doesn’t seem like such a stretch.
Hoffenheim vs RB Leipzig
Saturday, November 5, 15:30 (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Over 2.5 goals
Odds: 1.60 on Bet9ja
Seven of RB Leipzig’s last 10 games have ended with at least three goals and they can be expected to achieve the same result in this game.
Games between RB Leipzig and Hoffenheim have been known to produce goals, eight of the 15 games between them have produced over 2.5 goals.
Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Berlin
Sunday, November 6, 15:30 (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Both teams to score
Odds: 1.70 on Bet9ja
Seven of the last eight games between Bayer Leverkusen and Union Berlin have ended with both teams scoring.
Both teams have a high-scoring reputation and would most likely go ahead and score a lot on Sunday afternoon.
Mainz vs Wolfsburg
Saturday, November 5, 15:30 (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Both teams to score
Odds: 1.64 on Bet9ja
Both Mainz and Wolfsburg have scored and conceded in six of their last 10 games each which is good news for a goal/goal ticket.
Mainz have scored 18 goals in 12 games while Wolfsburg have scored 17 in the same amount of games.
