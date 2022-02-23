Ben Mee was the hero after Burnley defeated Tottenham 1-0 at Turf Moor on Wednesday night.
Turf defeat for Antonio Conte's Tottenham as Ben Mee's goal earns Burnley crucial win
Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son were caged as Tottenham failed to build on their incredible win over Manchester City at the weekend
Mee's superb headed late in the second half proved to be the winner as the Clarets claimed back-to-back wins in the Premier League for the first time since January 2021.
Both teams came into the game at the back of impressive victories at the weekend and were looking to keep that momentum going.
Burnley thrashed Brighton and Hove Albion 3-0, while Tottenham defeated champions Manchester City 2-3 at the Etihad to blow wide open the title race.
Despite their impressive performance and win on Sunday against Pep Guardiola's City, Spurs found their hosts Burnley a tough nut to crack at Turf Moor.
The Clarets started on a good note and dominated the first half with the visitors pegged back in their half for most parts.
Antonio Conte's men couldn't find away behind the Burnley defense who were boosted by the return of star defender Tarkowski.
The first half ended with nothing to separate both teams but the home side, Burnley, were clearly the better of the two.
In the second half, Burnley continued from where they stopped in the first half, on the front foot.
However, after a rather cagey start to the game, it was the host who eventually found the breakthrough when Mee headed them in front in the 71st minute.
It was his first goal since November and third of the season as Burnley held on for only their third win of season in the PL.
The win means the Clarets move up to 17th on the table and are now just two points away from safety.
For Spurs, they miss the chance to close the gap between them and the four, slipping down to 8th on the table on 39 points.
