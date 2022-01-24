'Pressure their wingers' - Tunisian coach explains how they stopped the Super Eagles of Nigeria

The only goal of the game was scored by Youssef Msakni in the 47th minute as Tunisia held on to book their place in the quarterfinals.

According to Tunisian coach Mondher Kebaier, his team deployed the right tactics to render the Super Eagles ineffective.

The Super Eagles defeated Egypt, Sudan, and Guinea-Bissau in their three group games and the Tunisian coach made adequate preparations to counter their strengths.

Pulse Nigeria

Speaking in the post-match conference, the Tunisian coach, stated that pressuring the wingers Moses Simon and Samuel Chukwueze was responsible for their victory against Nigeria.

He said, "Today we came up with tactics to put pressure on the Nigerian wingers because they are very dangerous. And we also know they have difficulties when they lose the ball."