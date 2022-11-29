Tunisia vs France - Carthage Eagles aim to avoid 'shameful' exit vs Mbappe's Les Bleus

The Carthage Eagles of Tunisia are still without a goal in Qatar and have just a point from a possible six going into the third game.

AFP

After a positive goalless affair in their opener against Denmark, the North Africans dropped three points to Australia following a narrow 1-0 defeat.

So, the chances of the Eagles making it to the next round are slim as the Eagles of Carthage must beat the defending champions by at least two or more goals.

For France, the game against Tunisia is almost a dead rubber after Les Bleus became the first team to book a place in the last 16.

AFP

The defending champions overcame a spirited Denmark 2-1 in their second game thanks to a Kylian Mbappe double.

While Didier Deschamps's Bleus are through to the knockout stages, they'd go into the final group match looking to maintain their 100% start to the tournament and to finish as group winners.

Head-to-head

Wednesday's meeting will be the sixth between France and Tunisia but only their first-ever clash in a competitive setting.

The previous five encounters have all been friendly games, with the French having the advantage after two wins compared to one for Tunisia, with the other two matches ending in a share of the spoils.

Form Guide

Players to watch

Tunisia has been Africa's worst thing so far in Qatar, with the Carthage Eagles yet to register a goal in two matches. So, in terms of who to watch out for, there is none.

AFP

Meanwhile, for France, the game will present another opportunity for Mbappe to add to his seven World Cup goals, with support for Antione Griezmann.

Probable Starting XI

While Tunisia will remain unchanged and present a strong side, they have no other option, there is a chance that Deschamps will make changes to his team having secured easy passage to the next round.

Tunisia XI: Dahman; Bronn, Talbi, Meriah; Kechrida, Skhiri, Laidouni, Abdi; Mskni, Sliti; Khazri

France XI: Lloris; Pavard, Saliba, Varane, Hernandez; Tchouameni, Guendouzi; Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe; Giroud

France may have sealed a place in the round of 16 but will be looking to finish on a high.

Les Bleus have not lost to an African nation since 1971 and I don't see that changing at the Education City.