Qatar 2022

Tunisia vs Australia preview: A clash of outsiders as Carthage Eagles tackle Socceroos

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Another African representative takes to the pitch in search of a first win for the continent at the FIFA World Cup.

Tunisia vs Australia.
Tunisia vs Australia.

Two teams who are the underdogs and looking to revive their 2022 Qatar campaigns meet in Group D when Tunisia take on Australia on Saturday.

Tunisia, one of Africa's reps in the competition, got their journey off to a positive start when they held European side Denmark to a goalless affair in their opening game.

Tunisia held Denmark to a goalless draw.
Tunisia held Denmark to a goalless draw. AFP

The Carthage Eagles put up a solid defensive display to keep the Danes at bay en route taking a share of the spoils.

Competing in their sixth World Cup final, the Eagles are looking to make the knockout stages for the first time in their history and will take giant step to making that dream happen if they can get all three points in their next game against Australia.

Australian national team
Australian national team AFP

The Socceroos started their World Cup journey on a terrible note after a heavy defeat to defending champions, France.

Despite taking the lead in that opener against the champions, Australia found themselves at the a end of a 4-1 thrashing from the Olivier Giroud-inspired Les Bleus.

However, with Tunisia up next for the Graham Arnold's men, the Asian side will be hoping to put a stop to the run that has seen them eliminated at the group stage in each of the last World Cup appearances.

This game will be the most important for these two teams, with France and Denmark waiting for either team next.

Both teams will meet for the third time across all competitions when they take to the Al Baybt Stadium on Saturday.

In their previous two meetings, Tunisia and Australia have shared things equally, with a win apiece.

in terms of their recent forms, Tunisia have managed to keep eight clean sheets in their last nine matches in all competitions while Australia's run of five games without defeat ended with that demolition from France.

Issam Jebali is the man to watch out for the Carthage Eagles following his lively performance against Denmark. The 30-year-old has also faced and scored against Australian goalkeeper, Matt Ryan at club level this season and will be hoping for a repeat.

Jebali had Tunisia's best chance in the game against Denmark.
Jebali had Tunisia's best chance in the game against Denmark. AFP

For the Danes, all eyes will be on Manchester United midfielder, Christian Eriksen, who can create something out of nothing.

Tunisia: Dahmen; Bronn, Meriah, Talbi; Drager, Skhiri, Laidouni, Abdi; Khazri, Msakni, Jebali

Denmark: Ryan; Behich, Rowles, Souttar, Atkinson; Irvine, Mooy, McGee; Leckie, Duke, Goodwin

The last two meetings between these teams have ended in a win apiece, with both sides keeping a clean sheet each.

But going by their performance so far, I'd have to go for a narrow win for the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia.

FT: Tunisia 1-0 Australia

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu is an economist in love with football, photography, humour and social media.

