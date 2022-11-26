'No hope to qualify' - Reactions as Duke’s header condemns Tunisia to defeat against Australia

It was a fast start for Australia as Mitchell Duke rose up to head in a cross by Craig Goodwin in the 23rd minute.

Australia went to the halftime break with the lead and would put in a decent defensive shift in the second period holding on to claim all three points.

After a 0-0 draw with Denmark, Tunisia suffered a defeat to an Australian team that were thoroughly outplayed by France in their group opener.

Reactions to Tunisia after loss to Australia

African football fans were delighted after Senegal defeated Qatar 3-1 to record the continent's first victory in Qatar.

There was optimism that Tunisia would build on an impressive showing against Denmark when they take on Australia.

However, there was a timid approach from the Carthage Eagles for a large portion of the game only to put pressure on Australia late.

Following the defeat, the reactions towards Tunisia were negative as the result leaves them in a bad position in the group.

Nothing but a resounding victory against the defending champions France in their last group game will be enough to qualify for the round of 16.

The reactions suggest that not many believe that Tunisia are capable of pulling off an upset given that they are yet to find the back of the net after two games in Qatar.

The threat of elimination looms large as Tunisia seems destined to go home sooner rather than later according to the reactions on social media.

