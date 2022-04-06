Tuchel's Chelsea could hurt Real Madrid as no other English team ever has

Chelsea will be the host when the Spanish giants visit the Bridge again on Wednesday night in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash.

It's the second successive meeting between the two teams at the knockout stages of the most exciting club competition in the world.

Last season, the Blues defeated Los Blancos 3-1 on aggregate in the Semi-finals, putting a stop to their dream of a 14th UCL title, en route to winning their second Champions League title.

Senegal's goalkeeper, Edouard Mendy was particularly outstanding in that round, making five excellent stops, including denying Karim Benzema from point-blank, as Chelsea defeated Los Blancos 2-0 in the second leg at the Bridge.

Ahead of tonight's clash, Mendy will be looking to help Chelsea maintain their unbeaten run against Spanish opposition, with the Blues currently on a run of eight matches without a loss, including the last time Real visited.

According to Mendy's teammates. Christian Pulisic, the Blues will take on Real with the belief that they can repeat last season's feat.

"We should take confidence [from last season’s semi-final win against them]," Pulisic said. "We got a good result last year and hope to do the same this year. It's a Champions League knockout game and it won't be easy, but given we won it all last season, we should feel confident."

However, for Madrististas, while most of the stats are against their darling Real Madrid, they can go into the tie today in a confident mood given that if there is one team that can beat the champions of Europe, it is Real Madrid.

Los Blancos have only lost one of their last eight matches against UCL holders while winning three of their last three matches against them and keeping three clean sheets.