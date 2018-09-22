Pulse.ng logo
Tuchel puzzled by poor Liverpool display of his PSG stars

Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel admitted Saturday he was left puzzled by the lack of cohesion between his trio of star strikers against Liverpool.

(AFP/File)

"It's very hard to explain, perhaps you could ask the players. I cannot explain it," Tuchel said.

Kylian Mbappe, despite a late goal, and Neymar seemed far below their best, while Edinson Cavani hardly touched the ball as PSG lost 3-2 at Anfield in the Champions League on Tuesday.

"We saw that too, we missed their presence in this match, but they have been decisive in other matches we have won," said the German coach at the press conference before the squad set off for Rennes for their Ligue 1 match on Sunday.

"It was not their best performance and we needed it, we said so in the changing room," said the former Dortmund coach. "But it's always an effort by the whole team, we have to improve on that and look at the intensity, the hunger to play our game, we have to improve it with all the players."

