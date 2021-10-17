RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Tuchel backs 'unselfish' Lukaku to end goal drought

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku Creator: JUSTIN TALLIS
Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku Creator: JUSTIN TALLIS

Thomas Tuchel insists Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku will end his worrying goal drought because he is so unselfish.

Recommended articles

Tuchel's side moved to the top of the Premier league with a hard-fought 1-0 win at west London neighbours Brentford on Saturday.

But Belgium forward Lukaku was unable to get on the scoresheet as his run without a club goal extended to six games.

That is a concerning statistic as his strong start to his second spell at Chelsea begins to fade away.

Signed in a club record £98 million ($134 million) deal from Inter Milan, Lukaku looked unplayable as he scored four times in his first four games for the Champions League winners.

But since then the goals have dried up, raising questions about a player who also flopped in the Premier League with Manchester United before reviving his career at Inter.

Lukaku tucked away Timo Werner's cross against Brentford, only to see the effort chalked out for offside. Ben Chilwell provided Chelsea's winning goal.

Blues boss Tuchel is relaxed about Lukaku's recent barren run, praising the 28-year-old's selfless approach.

"I am not concerned as I felt him a bit tired, and then isolated because we were defending too deep as a block," Tuchel said.

"I felt him a bit tired. Altogether we produced a very strong 60 to 75 minutes, including Romelu and Timo.

"Both of them, Romelu and Timo, were too far away to help us escape the pressure. That was the problem, but I have no concerns.

"Normally the best thing is that he scores but he is very unselfish at the moment, looking for Timo in good situations.

"And we had him in the situation to score, it was a close offside decision."

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tonto Dikeh's ex Prince Kpokpogri says he had sex with IG dancer Janemena in leaked audiotape

Tonto Dikeh's ex Prince Kpokpogri says he had sex with IG dancer Janemena in leaked audiotape

How to orgasm together, here are 5 tips for couples

How to orgasm together, here are 5 tips for couples

Couple serves ‘gari soaking’ to guests at wedding reception (video)

Couple serves ‘gari soaking’ to guests at wedding reception (video)

5 common mistakes Nigerian makeup artists make

5 common mistakes Nigerian makeup artists make

2Face Idibia's baby mama Pero speaks on her involvement in his rumoured marriage crisis

2Face Idibia's baby mama Pero speaks on her involvement in his rumoured marriage crisis

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

Do you know about Queen Luwoo, the first and only female Ooni of Ife?

Do you know about Queen Luwoo, the first and only female Ooni of Ife?

Man from Benin balances 735 eggs on his head to enter Guinness World Records (video)

Man from Benin balances 735 eggs on his head to enter Guinness World Records (video)

“I’m very sorry mum & dad – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

“I’m very sorry mum & dad” – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

Trending

‘He promised me a house and failed to deliver’ – Spiritualist claims he caused Essien’s 'downfall'

‘He promised me a house and failed to deliver’ – Spiritualist claims he caused Essien’s downfall

Super Eagles of Nigeria beat the Central African Republic 2-0 in 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier

Super Eagles of Nigeria now have nine points from four games in the qualifiers

Nigerians who impressed against The Central African Republic

Super Eagles (Instagram/Super Eagles)

Felix Afena-Gyan: Ghanaian youngster promoted to AS Roma first team by Jose Mourinho

Felix Afena-Gyan: Ghanaian youngster promoted to AS Roma first team by Jose Mourinho