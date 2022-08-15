Tuchel and over 100,000 fans call for Anthony Taylor to be banned from officiating Chelsea games

Taylor was the centre referee for the fiery London derby between Chelsea and Tottenham which ended in a controversial 2-2 draw with questionable officiating punctuating both goals for the away side.

Chelsea fans have now had it up to the limit and appear to have run out of patience with Anthony Taylor who has a history of questionable decisions against the Blues in previous games; the pent-up frustration resulted in the petition.

The petition against Anthony Taylor

The petition was started by popular Chelsea fan @CFCDUBois (Twitter) on Change.org and titled, "BAN ANTHONY TAYLOR FROM OFFICIATING CHELSEA GAMES" with a target of 150,000 signatures.

The petition has attracted attention from many and now has 108,186 signatures at the time of publication, well on course to smash the target.

The petition lists all of Anthony Taylor's questionable decisions against Chelsea over the years as justification with no less than 12 incidents cited.

Thomas Tuchel acknowledged the agenda

When asked whether Anthony Taylor should never referee Chelsea again, Thomas Tuchel replied: "Maybe it would be better," echoing the thoughts of Chelsea fans around the world.

Pulse Nigeria

The German tactician would go on to bemoan the officiating in justification of his stance, "but honestly, we also have VAR to help make the right decisions. Since when can players be pulled at their hair? Since when is that? And if he does not see it, I don't blame him."