Tuchel and over 100,000 fans call for Anthony Taylor to be banned from officiating Chelsea games

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

A petition to ban Anthony Taylor has gotten over 100,000 signatures after the referee cost Chelsea the win against Tottenham and Thomas Tuchel agrees

Thomas Tuchel wants Anthony Talyor to stop officiating Chelsea's games
In the wake of yet another questionable refereeing display involving Anthony Taylor and Chelsea, fans are now calling for him to be banned from officiating games involving the club again.

Taylor was the centre referee for the fiery London derby between Chelsea and Tottenham which ended in a controversial 2-2 draw with questionable officiating punctuating both goals for the away side.

Chelsea fans have now had it up to the limit and appear to have run out of patience with Anthony Taylor who has a history of questionable decisions against the Blues in previous games; the pent-up frustration resulted in the petition.

The petition was started by popular Chelsea fan @CFCDUBois (Twitter) on Change.org and titled, "BAN ANTHONY TAYLOR FROM OFFICIATING CHELSEA GAMES" with a target of 150,000 signatures.

The petition has attracted attention from many and now has 108,186 signatures at the time of publication, well on course to smash the target.

The petition lists all of Anthony Taylor's questionable decisions against Chelsea over the years as justification with no less than 12 incidents cited.

When asked whether Anthony Taylor should never referee Chelsea again, Thomas Tuchel replied: "Maybe it would be better," echoing the thoughts of Chelsea fans around the world.

Tuchel was not happy with Taylor's officiating in Chelsea's controversial draw against Tottenham
The German tactician would go on to bemoan the officiating in justification of his stance, "but honestly, we also have VAR to help make the right decisions. Since when can players be pulled at their hair? Since when is that? And if he does not see it, I don't blame him."

"I didn't see it, but we have people at VAR who check this and then you see it and then how can this not be a free-kick and how can it not be a red card? How?" Said Tuchel.

