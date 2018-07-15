'Truly great': World hails France's World Cup win

news

Congratulations rolled in for France's football team on Sunday after their young side triumphed over Croatia 4-2 in an incredible World Cup final in Moscow.

Hhere are the most notable reactions so far:

France

French President Emmanuel Macron simply said "MERCI" (thank you) to the football team on Twitter after the match.

Government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux called the team "GIANTS".

"Twenty years later, thank you Les Bleus for gives the dream to a new generation," he tweeted, referring to the country's only previous win in 1998.

France's far-right leader Marine Le Pen tweeted: "Bravo to the French team! It's done!!!!! Bravo (coach) Didier Deschamps and all his players. HISTORIC!"

United States

US President Donald Trump quickly congratulated France and praised his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on the eve of the Helsinki summit between the two leaders.

"Congratulations to France, who played extraordinary soccer, on winning the 2018 World Cup," Trump tweeted.

"Additionally, congratulations to President Putin and Russia for putting on a truly great World Cup Tournament -- one of the best ever!"

Germany

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said "Toutes mes felicitations" (all my congratulations) in French, her government spokesman Steffen Seibert tweeted.

"Congratulations to @equipedefrance for the World Cup title and second star after a great tournament -- and great respect for #Croatia, a team that never gives up #FRACRO #WorldCupFinal2018".

Croatia

Croatian state TV match commentator Drago Cosic said "Croatia can be proud, we should applaud our boys".

"A big football nation managed to outsmart Croatia with pragmatic albeit dominant football, France remains a puzzle to solve for Croatia."

In Croatia's capital Zagreb, fan Aurora Krnic had tears in her eyes as she said the second place is "still fantastic".

"I am sorry for all the young people, the team made them so happy, but they gave their all, they are heroes to us," she said.