'Trophies more important than records,' says Mancini

Italy have won 25 and drawn five going back to September 2018, matching the record set under two-time World Cup winning coach Vittorio Pozzo between 1935 and 1939.

"It's nice to have equalled a legend like Pozzo. But he has more important trophies than the 30 games," said Mancini.

"We are happy because all the players had a great game and changing eight players at kick-off, it was not necessarily an obvious thing to do.

"I would have changed even if the game had been decisive, I needed fresh strength in the game. We had to gain some minutes."

"We are 26, we need them to play and have time to play.

"It will be a little more difficult to make the choices, yes.

"A lot of players are used to playing big matches, it will be a shame to leave some aside, but we can count on a lot of players, that's the most important thing."

Wales also qualified for the Euro 2020 last 16 as runners-up of Group A despite the loss.