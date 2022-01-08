Ronaldo chose Manchester United because he could bully Ole - Trevor Sinclair

Ronaldo joined Manchester United on transfer deadline day last summer, shortly after rumours emerged that the former Juventus player was bound for Manchester City.

Ronaldo gave up trophies at City because he could bully Solskjaer at United - Sinclair

However, Sinclair told talkSPORT that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner passed on the opportunity to win more trophies at Manchester City for a supposedly easier return to Old Trafford.

AFP

Sinclair said: "For me, one of the reasons I think he may not have considered Manchester City, and it’s certainly not winning trophies because he would have won a lot of silverware there.

"I think it’s because he didn’t want to be second fiddle to Pep. Whereas he could go into Manchester United, he could almost feel like he could bully Ole. And I think he just want to do what he wants for him and it’s not the best for the club."

Rashford, Sancho are struggling because of Ronaldo

The ex-England international stated that Manchester City might have 'dodged a bullet' by missing out on the former Real Madrid forward, pointing to the dwindling performances of other attacking players such as Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho.

"I’m starting to think that Manchester City dodged a bullet by not signing Cristiano, I really think that," Sinclair said.

AFP

"You look at some of the players that are struggling for form at Manchester United, young players, [Jadon] Sancho, [Marcus] Rashford, they’re really struggling for good performances.

"Not just his lack of goals in recent times, but the fact that Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] ’s gone and Michael went in and dropped him for a game."

Ronaldo needs to shut up - Sinclair

The 48-year-old pundit also advised Ronaldo to 'keep his mouth shut' as he is 'causing problems' at Manchester United.

"Course you can [blame Ronaldo for that]. Know your role, know your role. You’re a footballer, you’re hired by the football club. Keep your mouth shut because at times that’s the best thing to do. He’s causing a lot of problems at the football club."