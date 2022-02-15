Former Manchester City winger Trevor Sinclair has sensationally tipped Newcastle United to win the Premier League title before Manchester United does.
"Newcastle could win the league before Manchester United" - Sinclair roasts United board for 10 years of failure
Newcastle United were recently acquired by a Saudi-owned Fund and have made big signings
The ex-England international said in an interview with talkSPORT, that the Old Trafford side has been striving to win the league for over nine years but have had no success.
“I think there is a good argument to say Newcastle will get it right before Man United. United have had nine years to have a run at this and they’re still nowhere near," Sinclair said.
The 48-year-old believes Newcastle United could get it right and win the league in only a matter of years.
Sinclair concluded: “Whereas Newcastle if they get it right, could quite easily win the title before Man United.”
Newcastle United brought in marquee players such as Kieran Trippier and Bruno Guimaraes during the January transfer window after being recently taken over by the Saudi-owned Public Investment Fund.
The Magpies are on a three-match winning run with a 1-0 away win followed by home victories over Everton (3-1) and Aston Villa (1-0).
Meanwhile Manchester United have only one of their last three games with 1-1 draws against Burnley and Southampton following a slim 1-0 victory over West Ham United.
More from category
-
'Confusion' lingers as fans are torn between watching Man United vs Brighton or PSG vs Real Madrid UCL clash
-
"Newcastle could win the league before Manchester United" - Sinclair roasts United board for 10 years of failure
-
Facts vs Feelings: Piers Morgan was right about ‘overrated’ David Beckham