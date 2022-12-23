TRANSFERS: The 5 best players available in the January transfer window

Ounahi was one of the star performers at the just concluded World Cup in Qatar. He was crucial for Morocco as they reached the semi-final of the tournament.

The Angers midfielder may not have been on many radars before the tournament started, but the 22-year-old was so impressive in Qatar that everybody now wants a piece.

Several Premier League clubs appear to have taken the most interest in the industrious midfielder and he would be an excellent addition to any team.

Enzo Fernandes - Benfica (Price - €120m)

Enzo is another gem from a long list of Benfica youngsters. He has now made his name known on the international stage.

Enzo Fernandez was signed by Benfica in the summer transfer window from River Plate for €10m. The midfielder has set the World Cup alight and has been a rock in midfield for Argentina.

Perhaps the highlight of his tournament, however, is the picture-perfect goal he scored to secure qualification for Argentina to the knockout rounds.

He has been linked with multiple clubs around Europe but, Benfica have slapped a massive €120m price tag on him which will make his acquisition slightly harder.

Joao Felix - Atletico Madrid (Price - €100m)

Joao Felix cost Atletico Madrid an eye-watering €126million back in July 2019. Making him the third highest guaranteed transfer fee in football history.

Since then, however, the striker has failed to find consistency for the Spanish side largely due to the negative style of football Diego Simeone likes to play. Felix plays his best football as a false nine but has often been made to play as a lone striker.

During the Qatar World Cup, the forward has played in his preferred false nine role and has showcased the talent he possesses and has reportedly handed in a transfer request after a falling out with Simeone.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that the striker is available for transfer in January but for a price of no lower than €100m.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Free transfer)

Ronaldo has been linked with a move to Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League in a deal worth an eye-watering $200m each year. The striker himself has rubbished this rumour but the thought of a deal like this potentially becoming a reality is staggering.

There seems to be a shortage of interested parties but he still remains a reliable goalscorer and under the right circumstances, could be an inspired signing. As a free agent, any deal for Ronaldo should be relatively easy to do but the stumbling block is the salary situation. His enormous wages have been holding back any possible deals to another European club and he may need to reduce his demands significantly to get a move.

Cody Gakpo - PSV (Price - €55m)

Cody Gakpo is of the hottest properties in world football. The winger has been in stellar form for both club and country this season and is rumoured to be making a move this winter.

Gakpo almost signed for Leeds in the summer but a deal failed ti materialize in the end. Now, after an outstanding start to his season with PSV and the Netherlands, he is likely to be out of their price range.

One of the clubs that have been heavily linked with acquiring his services are Manchester United.

Following the termination of the Cristiano Ronaldo contract, the team are short of an attacker and need someone to help manage the load with Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.