TRANSFERS: Pulse of the Day: Arsenal and Man United fans set to clash heads, Haller, Moriba on the move?

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

A potential clash of heads between Man United and Arsenal fans is the featured story amongst other transfer gist around two African stars Sebastien Haller and Ilaix Moriba on Pulse of the day.

It's Gunners against Red Devils in the coming days as Arsenal and Manchester United are set for a transfer collision course.

According to reports coming from the Netherlands, both Premier League clubs will battle it out for an Ajax star defender.

Lisandro Martinez is the beautiful bride According to de Telegraaf journalist Mike Verweij.

While Arsenal have stolen a march with an initial offer which was rejected, Manchester United are said to be preparing an offer for the Ajax player of the season for 2021-22 campaign.

At Pulse of the day, the potential fight between fans of the two clubs is the obvious catch here as they battle for the 5ft 9' Argentine centre back.

Unlike Manchester United, who has frustrated fans of the club with little or no activity in the market, Arsenal has already sealed the signing of Fabio Vieira and could add Gabriel Jesus as well.

Now, other stories in the transfer market, Ajax are really in the news these days;

First, former Manchester United manager LVG seems to have had his way with youngster Jurrien Timber.

The move to rejoin former manager Erik Ten Hag at Old Trafford appears to have collapsed as the Netherlands boss threatened to leave out the 20-year-old from his World Cup team.

Louis van Gaal had a playing career which included spells with AZ Alkmaar and Sparta Rotterdam
Louis van Gaal had a playing career which included spells with AZ Alkmaar and Sparta Rotterdam AFP

Timber looks set to stay in Ajax as he wants to be at the 2022 global football fiesta in Qatar.

Sebastien Haller and Ilaix Moriba - both African stars are on the move.

Ivory Coast's main man Haller could be heading to the Bundesliga to join Borussia Dortmund, who have already made a £28m bid for the giant striker.

Sebastien Haller scored just 14 goals in 54 appearances across all competitions in two seasons for West Ham
Sebastien Haller scored just 14 goals in 54 appearances across all competitions in two seasons for West Ham AFP

For Guinea's talented midfielder, Moriba, it seems the Dutch club has identified him as a perfect replacement for departed Ryan Gravenberch.

Spanish teenager Ilaix Moriba has joined RB Leipzig from Barcelona on a five-year deal
Spanish teenager Ilaix Moriba has joined RB Leipzig from Barcelona on a five-year deal AFP

Moriba has been linked with a €22m move for the youngster to sign him from Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig Barcelona.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

