ADVERTISEMENT

TRANSFERS: PSV in advanced talks to replace Liverpool-bound Cody Gakpo

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

PSV have set sights on a Molde forward in their attempts to replace Liverpool-bound Gakpo.

PSV have set sights on a Molde forward in their attempts to replace Liverpool-bound Gakpo.
PSV have set sights on a Molde forward in their attempts to replace Liverpool-bound Gakpo.

PSV are reportedly in advanced talks with Molde to sign Ola Brynhildsen as a replacement for Liverpool-bound Cody Gakpo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The Dutch outfit have made a move for 23-year-old Norwegian Brynhildsen, after reaching an agreement to sell Gakpo to Liverpool.

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano reports that Eredivisie side PSV are in advanced talks with both Brynhildsen and Molde.

Ola Brynhildsen PSV target
Ola Brynhildsen PSV target AFP

The club has the 23-year-old as one of the possible replacements for Cody Gakpo, who is set to join Liverpool in a deal worth around £37 million guaranteed, and £13 million in add-ons.

The fee to be paid for Brynhildsen is yet to be reported, as negotiations are still ongoing.

PSV reportedly also have AZ Alkmaar's Jesper Karlsson and Dynamic Kyiv's Viktor Tsygankov as possible replacements.

Jesper Karlsson in action for AZ Alkmaar
Jesper Karlsson in action for AZ Alkmaar AFP

However, Eredivisie rivals Alkmaar want at least €20 million for Karlsson, and Tsygankov is on the last year of his contract and can be gotten for free ahead of next season.

Cody Gakpo made his debut for PSV in the 2017/2018 Eredivisie season, but he did not really explode until the 2019/2020 season.

The 23-year-old took his game to another level last season, where he scored 21 goals for PSV, and set up another 15.

This made many clubs around Europe interested in him including Manchester United.

The Dutch striker continued the rich vein of form this season, including a reputable performance at the World Cup, earning him a move to Anfield.

Doha, Qatar. 9th Dec, 2022. Cody Gakpo (Niederlande), Rodrigo de Paul (Arg), Julian Alvarez (Arg) Netherlands - Argentina Niederlande - Argentinien World Cup 2022 in Qatar 09.12.2022
Doha, Qatar. 9th Dec, 2022. Cody Gakpo (Niederlande), Rodrigo de Paul (Arg), Julian Alvarez (Arg) Netherlands - Argentina Niederlande - Argentinien World Cup 2022 in Qatar 09.12.2022 AFP

PSV have a mountain of a task ahead of them replacing their top scorer.

They seem to have chosen Brynhildsen who has scored 16 goals in 30 games for Molde this season.

The Norwegian is already an international, having gotten his debut last month.

Brynhildsen shows an admirable level of prolificacy from wide forward that PSV enjoyed from Gakpo.

He is also capable of occupying central areas.

If he is able to replicate his form at Molde for PSV, then PSV would have made the right move.

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • PSV have set sights on a Molde forward in their attempts to replace Liverpool-bound Gakpo.

    TRANSFERS: PSV in advanced talks to replace Liverpool-bound Cody Gakpo

  • Mykhaylo Mudryk is a top transfer target for Arsenal in the January window

    TRANSFERS: Arsenal's £55 million bid for Mykhaylo Mudryk not good enough for Shakhtar

  • Former Real Madrid striker compares Alvarez with Haaland and Mbappe.

    'Alvarez is more complete than Haaland and Mbappe' - Zamorano

Recommended articles

NBA: Easy way to cash out on Bet9ja for Washington Wizards vs Philadelphia 76ers

NBA: Easy way to cash out on Bet9ja for Washington Wizards vs Philadelphia 76ers

TRANSFERS: PSV in advanced talks to replace Liverpool-bound Cody Gakpo

TRANSFERS: PSV in advanced talks to replace Liverpool-bound Cody Gakpo

TRANSFERS: Arsenal's £55 million bid for Mykhaylo Mudryk not good enough for Shakhtar

TRANSFERS: Arsenal's £55 million bid for Mykhaylo Mudryk not good enough for Shakhtar

Oshoala scores ‘mad’ goal in comeback win over Poco Lee-led Entertainers

Oshoala scores ‘mad’ goal in comeback win over Poco Lee-led Entertainers

'Alvarez is more complete than Haaland and Mbappe' - Zamorano

'Alvarez is more complete than Haaland and Mbappe' - Zamorano

Ex-Arsenal star strengthens claim for a Super Eagles call-up with a hat-trick for Middlesbrough

Ex-Arsenal star strengthens claim for a Super Eagles call-up with a hat-trick for Middlesbrough

Ligue 1 clubs lust after sensational Esperance midfielder

Ligue 1 clubs lust after sensational Esperance midfielder

Morocco's Bono nominated for FIFA award

Morocco's Bono nominated for FIFA award

OFFICIAL: Liverpool beat Manchester United to the signing of Mane replacement Cody Gakpo

OFFICIAL: Liverpool beat Manchester United to the signing of Mane replacement Cody Gakpo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Blaise Matuidi and N’golo Kante formed part of a formidable midfield that won France the 2018 World Cup (ZUMA Press)

World Cup winner says goodbye to football

Salah celebrates Christmas with his family

Mohamed Salah celebrates Christmas again despite facing backlash

Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey and coach Jose Peseiro

SUPER EAGLES: Nigeria 'suffer' in new FIFA ranking, Morocco, Argentina get new positions

Edouard Mendy was right to turn down Chelsea's offer

COMMENT: Edouard Mendy was right to reject Chelsea’s ‘disrespectful’ and perhaps even racist contract offer