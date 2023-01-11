ADVERTISEMENT

TRANSFERS: Manchester United reach agreement with Besiktas over Weghorst loan

Sports  >  Football

Manchester United have reached a verbal agreement with Besiktas to sign Wout Weghorst for a €3m loan fee

Wout Weghorst is closing in on a move to Manchester United
Erik ten Hag finally looks close to getting his man as the Red Devils seek to finish the season strongly.

United have a deal in principle to pay Besiktas about €3m to end the striker’s loan early and take him from his parent club Burnley for the rest of the season.

Weghorst is close to a loan move to Manchester United
Besiktas will give final approval only if they find a suitable replacement for the Netherlands international, who has scored eight goals in 16 Turkish league games and was due to complete the campaign there.

Weghorst appeared to wave goodbye to Besiktas fans last Saturday against Kasimpasa but the club will not let him go unless their requirements are met. Their prime target is Vincent Aboubakar, the Cameroon striker who is at Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

Erik ten Hag regards Weghorst as an ideal solution for a stopgap centre-forward with United working this month to a limited budget.

Weghorst in action for the Netherlands
The 30-year-old scored twice in his 20 Premier League appearances for Burnley and at 6ft 6in would bring a different dimension to United’s attack.

