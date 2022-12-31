ADVERTISEMENT

TRANSFERS: Manchester United plotting January move for Real Madrid star

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Manchester United are in the market for a top forward to add depth to the attack ahead of a busy second half of the season

Manchester United are interested in the Real Madrid attacker to boost their chances for this season
Manchester United are interested in the Real Madrid attacker to boost their chances for this season

Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio has emerged as a transfer target for Manchester United in the January window.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Asensio has a contract at Real Madrid that is set to expire at the end of the season, meaning he can sign a pre-contract agreement with a new club during the January transfer window.

Marco Asensio is a transfer target for Manchester United
Marco Asensio is a transfer target for Manchester United AFP

If a new deal is not agreed within the next few weeks, then a move away from Real Madrid could be likely, with Asensio potentially tempted by offers.

Now, according to Defensa Central, Manchester United are plotting a move to sign Asensio in January. Asensio has only managed 426 minutes so far this season, so more regular game time could be on his agenda.

Asensio is capable of playing in a host of positions which could make him an attractive prospect for Manchester United. Predominantly an attacking midfielder, Asensio has also played out wide and even played as a false nine for Spain during the World Cup.

Asensio is heading into the last six months of his contract at Real Madrid
Asensio is heading into the last six months of his contract at Real Madrid AFP

Manchester United are severely lacking in centre-forward options and Erik ten Hag could be looking to bring Asensio to the club to play in this role.

With his versatility meaning he is an option to cover in multiple positions, it would represent an excellent low-budget and relatively risk-free signing for United.

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Manchester United are interested in the Real Madrid attacker to boost their chances for this season

    TRANSFERS: Manchester United plotting January move for Real Madrid star

  • EINDHOVEN, 30-12-2022, Philips Stadium, season 2022 / 2023 friendly match,PSV player Noni Madueke during the match PSV - Milan (friendly)

    Super Eagles eligible star might be PSV’s replacement for Cody Gakpo

  • Liverpool 2-1 Leicester City

    PREMIER LEAGUE: Ndidi captains Leicester City in 2-1 defeat against Salah's Liverpool

Recommended articles

TRANSFERS: Manchester United plotting January move for Real Madrid star

TRANSFERS: Manchester United plotting January move for Real Madrid star

PREMIER LEAGUE: Ndidi captains Leicester City in 2-1 defeat against Salah's Liverpool

PREMIER LEAGUE: Ndidi captains Leicester City in 2-1 defeat against Salah's Liverpool

Super Eagles eligible star might be PSV’s replacement for Cody Gakpo

Super Eagles eligible star might be PSV’s replacement for Cody Gakpo

PREMIER LEAGUE: Liverpool edge out Leicester City in narrow win

PREMIER LEAGUE: Liverpool edge out Leicester City in narrow win

Pulse Picks: Top African sporting moments in 2022

Pulse Picks: Top African sporting moments in 2022

OFFICIAL: Cristiano Ronaldo joins Al-Nassr in 95 billion Naira per year deal

OFFICIAL: Cristiano Ronaldo joins Al-Nassr in 95 billion Naira per year deal

BETTING: Betting tips for Barcelona vs Espanyol

BETTING: Betting tips for Barcelona vs Espanyol

National U17 Cricket championship postponed

National U17 Cricket championship postponed

HUGE WINNINGS for Stakers on 22Bet.ng, as Company calls for Calm

HUGE WINNINGS for Stakers on 22Bet.ng, as Company calls for Calm

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Salah celebrates Christmas with his family

Mohamed Salah celebrates Christmas again despite facing backlash

Ex-Arsenal star Chuba Akpom scored a hat-trick for Middlesbrough in their 4-1 win over Wigan

Ex-Arsenal star strengthens claim for a Super Eagles call-up with a hat-trick for Middlesbrough

Poco Lee and Oshoala having a laugh at the Campus Mini.

Oshoala scores ‘mad’ goal in comeback win over Poco Lee-led Entertainers

Enock Mwepu returns to Brighton as a head coach

PREMIER LEAGUE: Enock Mwepu returns to Brighton 81 days after retiring due to heart problems