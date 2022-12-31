Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio has emerged as a transfer target for Manchester United in the January window.
TRANSFERS: Manchester United plotting January move for Real Madrid star
Manchester United are in the market for a top forward to add depth to the attack ahead of a busy second half of the season
Asensio's contract situation
Asensio has a contract at Real Madrid that is set to expire at the end of the season, meaning he can sign a pre-contract agreement with a new club during the January transfer window.
If a new deal is not agreed within the next few weeks, then a move away from Real Madrid could be likely, with Asensio potentially tempted by offers.
Manchester United interested in Asensio
Now, according to Defensa Central, Manchester United are plotting a move to sign Asensio in January. Asensio has only managed 426 minutes so far this season, so more regular game time could be on his agenda.
Asensio is capable of playing in a host of positions which could make him an attractive prospect for Manchester United. Predominantly an attacking midfielder, Asensio has also played out wide and even played as a false nine for Spain during the World Cup.
Big picture for Manchester United
Manchester United are severely lacking in centre-forward options and Erik ten Hag could be looking to bring Asensio to the club to play in this role.
With his versatility meaning he is an option to cover in multiple positions, it would represent an excellent low-budget and relatively risk-free signing for United.
