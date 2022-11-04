TRANSFERS: 'I defend more' - Real Madrid legend explains how they are missing Man United's Casemiro

Kroos says that he is now playing deeper than he used to since Casemiro's shock move to Manchester United.

The German midfielder went on an incredible rant after the 30-year-old defensive midfielder surprise 70m move to the Red Devils last summer.

He hinted that Casemiro's decision to swap Real Madrid for Manchester United was inspired by money.

"The Premier League has not won an international title this year," Kroos said per Marca.

"Television money has been significantly higher in England for years and yet it hasn't resulted in English teams winning everything. Thank God not all players look only at salary but also at winning."

Kroos admits exit has affected him, Real Madrid

The Madrid legend has now come out to admit that his position on the pitch has changed following Casemiro's transfer.

"I was surprised by Casemiro's departure," he said per the Mirror. "It is true that the rumours started two days before, but here there are always many rumours and many times nothing happens. But when he told me I was sad, because I began to remember all the years with him and the things we win together."

Speaking further on the transfer, the 34-year-old noted that he is defending more than was the case with Casemiro.

According to him, while Real did replace the Brazilian with French youngster, Aurelien Tchouameni, Casemiro provided more security which allowed him play more advanced.

“My role has changed a little with Aurelien arriving, because he comes out of his position a little more than Case did,” Kroos added. “That forces me to defend a little more, but I also like it. It doesn't change me too much, although maybe it's a little more defensive."

