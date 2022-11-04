TRANSFERS: 'I defend more' - Real Madrid legend explains how they are missing Man United's Casemiro

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

After hinting he left because of money, the midfield general has revealed how the Brazilian defensive midfielder was important to him and Real Madrid.

Sportfoto Rudel
Sportfoto Rudel

Real Madrid superstar Toni Kroos has admitted that the departure of Casemiro has seen a change in his role at Los Blancos.

Recommended articles

Kroos says that he is now playing deeper than he used to since Casemiro's shock move to Manchester United.

Toni Kroos scored the opener for Real Madrid against Inter Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday.
Toni Kroos scored the opener for Real Madrid against Inter Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday. AFP

The German midfielder went on an incredible rant after the 30-year-old defensive midfielder surprise 70m move to the Red Devils last summer.

He hinted that Casemiro's decision to swap Real Madrid for Manchester United was inspired by money.

Manchester United's Casemiro during the Premier League match at Old Trafford on October 30, 2022.
Manchester United's Casemiro during the Premier League match at Old Trafford on October 30, 2022. AFP

"The Premier League has not won an international title this year," Kroos said per Marca.

"Television money has been significantly higher in England for years and yet it hasn't resulted in English teams winning everything. Thank God not all players look only at salary but also at winning."

The Madrid legend has now come out to admit that his position on the pitch has changed following Casemiro's transfer.

"I was surprised by Casemiro's departure," he said per the Mirror. "It is true that the rumours started two days before, but here there are always many rumours and many times nothing happens. But when he told me I was sad, because I began to remember all the years with him and the things we win together."

Five times winners Toni Kroos, Casemiro and Luka Modric of Real Madrid pose with the trophy following the 1-0 victory in the UEFA Champions League match at Stade de France, Paris on May 28, 2022
Five times winners Toni Kroos, Casemiro and Luka Modric of Real Madrid pose with the trophy following the 1-0 victory in the UEFA Champions League match at Stade de France, Paris on May 28, 2022 AFP

Speaking further on the transfer, the 34-year-old noted that he is defending more than was the case with Casemiro.

According to him, while Real did replace the Brazilian with French youngster, Aurelien Tchouameni, Casemiro provided more security which allowed him play more advanced.

“My role has changed a little with Aurelien arriving, because he comes out of his position a little more than Case did,” Kroos added. “That forces me to defend a little more, but I also like it. It doesn't change me too much, although maybe it's a little more defensive."

Tchouameni isn't providing enough defensive cover for Kroos and Modric at Real Madrid.
Tchouameni isn't providing enough defensive cover for Kroos and Modric at Real Madrid. AFP

Casemiro won a total of 18 trophies in the Spanish capital alongside Kroos and former Ballon d'Or winner, Luka Modric, including three La Liga titles and five Champions League titles.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

More from category

  • Peseiro has not been paid his wages since he took over as Nigeria's coach

    Super Eagles: NFF clarifies the confusion surrounding coach Jose Peseiro's wages

  • FPL Gameweek 15 guide

    FPL: Spend your free transfers on these likely-to-score midfielders ahead of Gameweek 15

  • Sportfoto Rudel

    TRANSFERS: 'I defend more' - Real Madrid legend explains how they are missing Man United's Casemiro

Recommended articles

FPL: Spend your free transfers on these likely-to-score midfielders ahead of Gameweek 15

FPL: Spend your free transfers on these likely-to-score midfielders ahead of Gameweek 15

Cashout with these La Liga betting tips for this weekend

Cashout with these La Liga betting tips for this weekend

Super Eagles: NFF clarifies the confusion surrounding coach Jose Peseiro's wages

Super Eagles: NFF clarifies the confusion surrounding coach Jose Peseiro's wages

3 Value bets for Ligue 1 this weekend

3 Value bets for Ligue 1 this weekend

TRANSFERS: 'I defend more' - Real Madrid legend explains how they are missing Man United's Casemiro

TRANSFERS: 'I defend more' - Real Madrid legend explains how they are missing Man United's Casemiro

An African country can win the World Cup in Qatar - FIFA S/General Fatma Samoura

An African country can win the World Cup in Qatar - FIFA S/General Fatma Samoura

LALIGA: Barcelona legend 'in shock' after Pique announced he will hang boots this weekend

LALIGA: Barcelona legend 'in shock' after Pique announced he will hang boots this weekend

10 Epic Destinations to look forward to at the World Cup™

10 Epic Destinations to look forward to at the World Cup™

Football Manager 22 to leave Game Pass on November 7

Football Manager 22 to leave Game Pass on November 7

Trending

More details emerge as Thomas Partey is allegedly being accused of Rape again

'He knows the truth' - Lady reveals more amid Thomas Partey's rape allegations

The Top 10 richest football clubs in the world

2022: Top 10 richest football clubs in the world

Nigerian interest in Lopez and Caicedo as Spain battles Colombia in final
FIFA U-17 WWC

Nigerian interest in Lopez and Caicedo as Spain battles Colombia in final

Instagram model has called out Arsenal's Thomas Partey over fresh rape allegations on Twitter

Lady calls out Thomas Partey on social media over Rape Allegations [Receipts]