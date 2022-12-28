ADVERTISEMENT

TRANSFERS: Genk signs Nigerian forward Yira Sor

Genk have announced the signing of a Nigerian forward from Slavia Prague.

Yira Sor signs for Genk from Slavia Prague until 2027
Genk have completed a move for Nigerian forward Yira Sor from Slavia Prague until 2027, for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old Nigerian winger who announced himself to the World in last season's UEFA Europa Conference League, scoring six goals in six games, joins compatriot Paul Onuachu at Genk.

Genk announced the signing of Yira Sor from Slavia Prague until 2027 on their official website.

The fee was undisclosed, but Belgian publication Nieuwsblad reports that the fee is somewhere between €6-7 million.

That figure would place Sor right behind Theo Bogonda for €7 million as Genk's most expensive signing ever.

From left Yira Sor of Slavia Prague and James Holland of LASK Linz in action during the opening match of football European Conference League Slavia Praha vs LASK Linz in Prague, Czech Republic, March 10, 2022.
Sor would train independently in the club's facilities until the group returns from break. He would wear the number 14 jersey.

As the teams in the European third-tier competition witnessed last season, Yira Sor is a brutally direct wide forward.

UEFA Europa Conference League 2022-2023: CFR Cluj vs. Slavia Praha, 13 October 2022 Yira Sor in action during UEFA Europa Conference League 2022-2023
He has a lot of pace and technique, making him a handful for defenders to deal with.

Sor has a lot of dynamism to his game and is also very versatile, he is able to take up wide or central forward positions, and can even play as a midfielder.

The young Nigerian forward also has an impressive shooting technique and is not shy to get amongst the goals.

The Port Harcourt-born winger was involved in 12 goals in 26 games for Slavia Prague.

