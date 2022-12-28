TRANSFERS: Genk signs Nigerian forward Yira Sor

The 22-year-old Nigerian winger who announced himself to the World in last season's UEFA Europa Conference League, scoring six goals in six games, joins compatriot Paul Onuachu at Genk.

Yira Sor to Genk

Genk announced the signing of Yira Sor from Slavia Prague until 2027 on their official website.

The fee was undisclosed, but Belgian publication Nieuwsblad reports that the fee is somewhere between €6-7 million.

That figure would place Sor right behind Theo Bogonda for €7 million as Genk's most expensive signing ever.

AFP

Sor would train independently in the club's facilities until the group returns from break. He would wear the number 14 jersey.

What are Genk getting with Yira Sor?

As the teams in the European third-tier competition witnessed last season, Yira Sor is a brutally direct wide forward.

AFP

He has a lot of pace and technique, making him a handful for defenders to deal with.

Sor has a lot of dynamism to his game and is also very versatile, he is able to take up wide or central forward positions, and can even play as a midfielder.

The young Nigerian forward also has an impressive shooting technique and is not shy to get amongst the goals.