TRANSFERS: Chelsea reportedly agrees £10.5m transfer fee for David Datro Fofana

The deal is pending official confirmation from either club or the player but was reported by sports journalist and transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano with the signature term “here we go.”

Fabrizio reports that the 20-year-old striker is set to undergo a medical at Chelsea after which the deal will be officially completed.

David Datro Fofana to Chelsea here we go!

The deal which is reportedly worth £10.5 million will make Fofana the first signing of Graham Potter’s managerial reign at Chelsea.

AFP

The club will be hoping that Fofana can be the solution to their striking problems, especially with Armando Broja out with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

AFP

With Broja out for the rest of the season, that leaves Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Kai Havertz as the only centre-forward options at the club, making the position a priority in the January transfer window.

Fofana already has 15 goals and five assists in 24 league games for Molde this season, the type of form that caught Chelsea’s attention.

AFP

He will be looking to follow in the footsteps of his compatriot and Chelsea legend, Didier Drogba who remains the benchmark for success as a striker at the club.