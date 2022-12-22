ADVERTISEMENT

TRANSFERS: Chelsea reportedly agrees £10.5m transfer fee for David Datro Fofana

Tunde Young
Sports  >  Football

Ivorian striker David Datro Fofana is reportedly close to signing for Chelsea pending a medical.

David Datro Fofana is set to be a Chelsea player
David Datro Fofana is set to be a Chelsea player

Chelsea are close to completing their first January transfer after reportedly agreeing a £10.5 million deal to sign Molde striker David Datro Fofana.

The deal is pending official confirmation from either club or the player but was reported by sports journalist and transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano with the signature term “here we go.”

Fabrizio reports that the 20-year-old striker is set to undergo a medical at Chelsea after which the deal will be officially completed.

The deal which is reportedly worth £10.5 million will make Fofana the first signing of Graham Potter’s managerial reign at Chelsea.

Chelsea are close to completing a deal for David Datro Fofana from Molde
Chelsea are close to completing a deal for David Datro Fofana from Molde

The club will be hoping that Fofana can be the solution to their striking problems, especially with Armando Broja out with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Armando Broja picked up a knee injury during the game against Aston Villa and is out of the season
Armando Broja picked up a knee injury during the game against Aston Villa and is out of the season

With Broja out for the rest of the season, that leaves Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Kai Havertz as the only centre-forward options at the club, making the position a priority in the January transfer window.

Fofana already has 15 goals and five assists in 24 league games for Molde this season, the type of form that caught Chelsea’s attention.

David Datro Fofana is set to join Chelsea
David Datro Fofana is set to join Chelsea

He will be looking to follow in the footsteps of his compatriot and Chelsea legend, Didier Drogba who remains the benchmark for success as a striker at the club.

Upon completion of the medical and official confirmation of the transfer, Fofana will be a Chelsea player when the transfer window opens in January.

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports
