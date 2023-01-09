ADVERTISEMENT

TRANSFERS: Chelsea are in advanced talks to sign Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The Blues look set to beat Premier League rivals Manchester United and Arsenal to the signing of the Portugal forward

Joao Felix is on his way to Chelsea on loan
Joao Felix is on his way to Chelsea on loan

A deal has not been signed, but Chelsea are expected to pay a loan fee of €11million which is below what Atletico Madrid initially wanted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Chelsea have now jumped in front of both Arsenal and Manchester United in the race for the skillful Portugal attacker. United and Arsenal were reluctant to pay the required loan fee to make the move happen.

Joao Felix will be an excellent addition to Chelsea's attack
Joao Felix will be an excellent addition to Chelsea's attack AFP

Felix would provide a much-needed boost to head coach Graham Potter In terms of his attacking options, with his side scoring just 20 goals in 17 Premier League matches this season.

A fit and firing Felix would bring an awful lot to Chelsea, as the Portugal international remains potentially one of the most talented players in the world if he can move from the limbo he has got stuck in at Atletico Madrid.

empty AFP

Felix sees himself as a goalscoring number 10 like his boyhood hero Kaka and he has a similar ability to create from deeper areas and also get closer to goal and finish.

Potter will hope their arrivals can help to improve his team’s form, with just one win coming from their last seven matches in all competitions

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Salima Mukansanga is one of Africa's best.

    Nigeria missing as FIFA names match officials, picks 4 Africans

  • Joao Felix is on his way to Chelsea on loan

    TRANSFERS: Chelsea are in advanced talks to sign Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid

  • Iranian footballer Amir Nasr-Azadani sentenced to 16-years imprisonment over involvement in anti-government protests.

    Iranian player Amir Nasr-Azadani avoids death penalty but sentenced to 16 years imprisonment

Recommended articles

Nigeria missing as FIFA names match officials, picks 4 Africans

Nigeria missing as FIFA names match officials, picks 4 Africans

TRANSFERS: Chelsea are in advanced talks to sign Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid

TRANSFERS: Chelsea are in advanced talks to sign Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid

Basketball: 8 teams to face Rivers Hoopers and Kwara Falcons in Louis Edem invitational

Basketball: 8 teams to face Rivers Hoopers and Kwara Falcons in Louis Edem invitational

BETTING: Cash out big with 8 odds Bet9ja accumulator and betting tips for EFL Cup games

BETTING: Cash out big with 8 odds Bet9ja accumulator and betting tips for EFL Cup games

Iranian player Amir Nasr-Azadani avoids death penalty but sentenced to 16 years imprisonment

Iranian player Amir Nasr-Azadani avoids death penalty but sentenced to 16 years imprisonment

BETTING: Cash out with this betting tips and odds for Washington Wizards vs New Orleans Pelicans game

BETTING: Cash out with this betting tips and odds for Washington Wizards vs New Orleans Pelicans game

BETTING: 2 sure betting tips and odds for New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks game

BETTING: 2 sure betting tips and odds for New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks game

BETTING: Bet on this 6 odds accumulators on Bet9ja for Australian Open ATP qualifiers

BETTING: Bet on this 6 odds accumulators on Bet9ja for Australian Open ATP qualifiers

PREMIER LEAGUE: Chelsea to make a decision on David Datro Fofana later this month

PREMIER LEAGUE: Chelsea to make a decision on David Datro Fofana later this month

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Cristiano Ronaldo must now match Ahmed Musa's level at Al-Nassr

Can Ronaldo match Ahmed Musa’s legacy at Al-Nassr?

Emmanuel Dennis is set to leave Nottingham Forest this month

Super Eagles star set for Nottingham Forest exit but faces a huge challenge

Vincent Aboubakar set to leave Al-Nassr after Ronaldo joined

Vincent Aboubakar set to leave Al-Nassr after Ronaldo joined

Messi and Ronaldo are set to face off potentially for the last time.

Messi and Ronaldo set to face each other again