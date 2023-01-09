A deal has not been signed, but Chelsea are expected to pay a loan fee of €11million which is below what Atletico Madrid initially wanted.
TRANSFERS: Chelsea are in advanced talks to sign Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid
The Blues look set to beat Premier League rivals Manchester United and Arsenal to the signing of the Portugal forward
Chelsea close to Felix deal
Chelsea have now jumped in front of both Arsenal and Manchester United in the race for the skillful Portugal attacker. United and Arsenal were reluctant to pay the required loan fee to make the move happen.
What does Felix bring to Chelsea?
Felix would provide a much-needed boost to head coach Graham Potter In terms of his attacking options, with his side scoring just 20 goals in 17 Premier League matches this season.
A fit and firing Felix would bring an awful lot to Chelsea, as the Portugal international remains potentially one of the most talented players in the world if he can move from the limbo he has got stuck in at Atletico Madrid.
Felix sees himself as a goalscoring number 10 like his boyhood hero Kaka and he has a similar ability to create from deeper areas and also get closer to goal and finish.
Potter will hope their arrivals can help to improve his team’s form, with just one win coming from their last seven matches in all competitions
