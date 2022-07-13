Chelsea announce Raheem Sterling signing

Raheem Sterling is officially a Blue!
Chelsea have officially announced the signing of Raheem Sterling from Manchester City.
Sterling is already with his new teammates on their pre-season tour in the United States this July.
The 27-year-old is the first signing under the Blues new owner Todd Boehly joining on a five-year contract with the option of a further 12 months.
Chelsea have now taken to their official social media page to announce the Englishman's signature as he prepares for pre-season with the rest of the Blues squad.
Chelsea made the announcement via post that read: 'A star in LA! #SterlingIsChelsea'
Sterling was also believed to be ThomasTuchel's first choice signing in attack this summer following Romelu Lukaku's return to Inter on loan next season.
Sterling joined Manchester City from Liverpool for an initial £44 million in July 2015 and has gone on to win four Premier League titles, one FA Cup and three League Cups.
He is also regarded as one of the best players in his position in the Premier League having scored 131 goals in 339 appearances for the reigning Premier League champions in his seven-year spell.
