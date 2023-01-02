ADVERTISEMENT

TRANSFERS: Celta Vigo set to sign Gil Vicente striker

A La Liga club have set their sights on another talent from the Primeira Liga.

Gil Vicente striker Fran Navarro
Gil Vicente striker Fran Navarro

Celta Vigo have set their sights on Gil Vincente's striker Fran Navarro.

With the help of their sports advisor Luis Campos, the La Liga club chose to go for the 24-year-old Spanish striker after gaining approval from manager Carlos Carvalhal.

Portuguese sporting director Luis Campos is the strategic advisor for La Liga side Celta Vigo, a role which he also assumes at Paris Saint-Germain.

Luis CAMPOS of PSG during a Paris Saint-Germain training session at Ooredoo Center on September 05, 2022 in Saint-Germain
Luis CAMPOS of PSG during a Paris Saint-Germain training session at Ooredoo Center on September 05, 2022 in Saint-Germain AFP

His connections have already helped Celta Vigo land former Braga manager Carlos Carvalhal after the sacking of Eduardo Coudet.

According to Relevo, they are now working on landing young talent Fran Navarro from Gil Vicente.

Fran Navarro in action for Gil Vicente
Fran Navarro in action for Gil Vicente AFP

Negotiations have begun with the Portuguese club, with the valuation of the player from both clubs still some way apart.

Celta Vigo are expected to land Navarro as soon as possible, as he is their number one transfer target.

The Valencia-born striker is one of the best forwards in the Portuguese Primeira Liga, and he has found the back of the net eight times in only 14 games this season, the third-highest number in the league.

He had similar success in front of goal last season, with 16 league goals in 36 games, a number only bettered by three players.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto ESP: FC Barcelona, Barca RC Celta. La Liga Santander. Date 8 Iago Aspas of RC Celta during the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and RC Celta played at Spotify Camp Nou Stadium on October 9, 2022 in Barcelona
IMAGO / Pressinphoto ESP: FC Barcelona, Barca RC Celta. La Liga Santander. Date 8 Iago Aspas of RC Celta during the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and RC Celta played at Spotify Camp Nou Stadium on October 9, 2022 in Barcelona AFP

Celta Vigo are in search of a reliable goal scorer who is also a good dribbler, to relieve their ageing captain Iago Aspas.

If Navarro can replicate his form for Gil Vincente at Celta Vigo, the Galician club could move past their heavy Iago Aspas dependency.

