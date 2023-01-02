TRANSFERS: Celta Vigo set to sign Gil Vicente striker

With the help of their sports advisor Luis Campos, the La Liga club chose to go for the 24-year-old Spanish striker after gaining approval from manager Carlos Carvalhal.

Celta Vigo shops from Portugal

Portuguese sporting director Luis Campos is the strategic advisor for La Liga side Celta Vigo, a role which he also assumes at Paris Saint-Germain.

His connections have already helped Celta Vigo land former Braga manager Carlos Carvalhal after the sacking of Eduardo Coudet.

According to Relevo, they are now working on landing young talent Fran Navarro from Gil Vicente.

Negotiations have begun with the Portuguese club, with the valuation of the player from both clubs still some way apart.

Celta Vigo are expected to land Navarro as soon as possible, as he is their number one transfer target.

What Fran Navarro could bring to Celta Vigo

The Valencia-born striker is one of the best forwards in the Portuguese Primeira Liga, and he has found the back of the net eight times in only 14 games this season, the third-highest number in the league.

He had similar success in front of goal last season, with 16 league goals in 36 games, a number only bettered by three players.

Celta Vigo are in search of a reliable goal scorer who is also a good dribbler, to relieve their ageing captain Iago Aspas.