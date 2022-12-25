Former Real Madrid midfielder Isco Alarcon is on the Arsenal radar ahead of the January transfer window. The 30-year-old midfielder is set to leave Sevilla on a free transfer with both parties agreeing to terminate his contract.
TRANSFERS: Arsenal plotting January move for former Real Madrid star
Arsenal are looking to bring in fresh faces and the former Champions League winner has become a serious option for Mikel Arteta
Arsenal interested in Isco
Isco joined Sevilla at the start of the season but fell out of favour after the arrival of new manager Jorge Sampaoli. The Spanish club have decided to part ways with the midfielder after only five months together.
On a free transfer, the 30-year-old could be a useful addition to Arsenal and it remains to be seen whether the Gunners can convince him to move to England.
Isco has not been at his best for a while now but a report from Fichajes claims that Mikel Arteta is confident of helping the player get back to his peak form.
Why should Arsenal sign Isco?
The Gunners need to add more quality and depth to their midfield and Isco could be a gamble worth taking on a free transfer. He was widely regarded as one of the best young midfielders in Europe when he joined Real Madrid. If he manages to recapture his form and confidence, he could improve Arsenal immensely.
Isco's pedigree
Despite his recent struggles, Isco can point to a rather enviable trophy cabinet. He has won three league titles and five Champions League titles throughout his career.
He played a pivotal role in Real Madrid winning the Champions League in 2017 and the Gunners could use his winning experience as they fight for the title during the second half of the season.
Arsenal are back in Premier League action on December 26, when they host West Ham at the Emirates stadium.
