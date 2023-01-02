ADVERTISEMENT

TRANSFERS: Anderlecht plan to incorporate Guinean striker

Anderlecht have been linked with signing a Guinean forward during the January transfer window.

Midtjylland player Sory Kaba during the match Lazio-Midtjylland at the Stadio Olimpico. Rome (Italy) October 27th, 2022 Rome Italy
Midtjylland player Sory Kaba during the match Lazio-Midtjylland at the Stadio Olimpico. Rome (Italy) October 27th, 2022

Anderlecht have been linked with signing Guinean forward Sory Kaba.

The Belgian Pro League side who are in the market for a new striker have set their sights on Midtjylland and Guinean national team striker Sory Kaba

Anderlecht, reportedly in the market for a striker, have added 27-year-old Sory Kaba to their shopping list.

IMAGO / Gonzales Photo FC Nordsjaelland v FC Midtjylland, Danish 3F Superliga football, Farum, Denmark Farum, Denmark. 11th, September 2022. Sory Kaba (9) of FC Midtjylland and Kian Hansen (4) of FC Nordsjaelland
Sory Kaba (9) of FC Midtjylland and Kian Hansen (4) of FC Nordsjaelland

The club want a physically imposing striker who they can sign on a budget, and Sory Kaba who is reportedly available for only €1.5 million Euros fits their needs.

Sory Kaba is currently playing for his parent club Midtjylland, who he has already scored for in the UEFA Europa league this season.

However, Kaba plied his trade in Belgium with Oud-Heverlee Leuven last season on loan from Midtjylland.

OHL s Mathieu Maertens and OHL s Sory Kaba celebrate after scoring from penalty during a soccer match between OHL Oud-Heverlee-Leuven and KRC Racing Genk
OHL s Mathieu Maertens and OHL s Sory Kaba celebrate after scoring from penalty during a soccer match between OHL Oud-Heverlee-Leuven and KRC Racing Genk

With Oud-Heverlee Leuven, he scored an impressive 12 goals in 29 games, while setting up another three.

He is a physically imposing striker, who is already familiar with the Belgian Pro League, and would be available for a relatively low transfer fee.

It remains to be seen whether Anderlecht would advance a deal for the Guinean international after initial contact, but the club knows Sory well and the quality he can bring to them.

