TRANSFERS: Anderlecht plan to incorporate Guinean striker

The Belgian Pro League side who are in the market for a new striker have set their sights on Midtjylland and Guinean national team striker Sory Kaba

Sory Kaba to Anderlecht

Anderlecht, reportedly in the market for a striker, have added 27-year-old Sory Kaba to their shopping list.

The club want a physically imposing striker who they can sign on a budget, and Sory Kaba who is reportedly available for only €1.5 million Euros fits their needs.

Why Sory Kaba is on the radar of Anderlecht

Sory Kaba is currently playing for his parent club Midtjylland, who he has already scored for in the UEFA Europa league this season.

However, Kaba plied his trade in Belgium with Oud-Heverlee Leuven last season on loan from Midtjylland.

With Oud-Heverlee Leuven, he scored an impressive 12 goals in 29 games, while setting up another three.

He is a physically imposing striker, who is already familiar with the Belgian Pro League, and would be available for a relatively low transfer fee.