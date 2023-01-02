Anderlecht have been linked with signing Guinean forward Sory Kaba.
TRANSFERS: Anderlecht plan to incorporate Guinean striker
Anderlecht have been linked with signing a Guinean forward during the January transfer window.
Recommended articles
The Belgian Pro League side who are in the market for a new striker have set their sights on Midtjylland and Guinean national team striker Sory Kaba
Sory Kaba to Anderlecht
Anderlecht, reportedly in the market for a striker, have added 27-year-old Sory Kaba to their shopping list.
The club want a physically imposing striker who they can sign on a budget, and Sory Kaba who is reportedly available for only €1.5 million Euros fits their needs.
Why Sory Kaba is on the radar of Anderlecht
Sory Kaba is currently playing for his parent club Midtjylland, who he has already scored for in the UEFA Europa league this season.
However, Kaba plied his trade in Belgium with Oud-Heverlee Leuven last season on loan from Midtjylland.
With Oud-Heverlee Leuven, he scored an impressive 12 goals in 29 games, while setting up another three.
He is a physically imposing striker, who is already familiar with the Belgian Pro League, and would be available for a relatively low transfer fee.
It remains to be seen whether Anderlecht would advance a deal for the Guinean international after initial contact, but the club knows Sory well and the quality he can bring to them.
More from category
-
Al Nassr looking to sign Ronaldo's ex-teammate
-
Ex-Arsenal forward Akpom continues fine, scores again for Boro
-
Spoils shared as Celtic and Rangers played a draw on derby day