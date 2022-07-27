Almeria coach Rubi provides an update on Umar Sadiq's future amid Villarreal and Sevilla link

Rubi knows Sadiq is built for La Liga

Since joining Almeria from Partizan Belgrade in October 2020, Sadiq has scored 38 league goals.

The Nigerian international scored 20 in 38 in his first year before his 18 goals in 38 league games last season helped Almeria secure promotion to the Spanish La Liga.

Europe's top clubs have taken notice of Sadiq's performances, with Villarreal and Sevilla among the teams interested in his services.

The Yellow Submarines want Sadiq as a potential replacement for Arnaut Danjuma, while Sevilla will move for the Nigerian if Youssef En-Nesyri leaves this summer.

But despite the interest, Rubi hopes Sadiq stays with Almeria as they prepare for life in the top flight.

"Our dream as a staff would be for Sadiq to continue with the team in the First Division because I think his performance could be better than in the Second Division, simply because of a space issue, with the possibility of running, he will do a lot of damage," Rubi said as per Dario de Almeria.

Rubi realistic over Sadiq's future

However, Rubi admitted that Sadiq could still leave the club before the transfer window closes if the Rojiblancos receive an offer they cannot refuse.

"I think he will be there, and if in the end, he is not, it is because the club understands that the economic part is good enough to allocate that money to bring a footballer in that position and one or another situation or help leave a fantastic field," he added.