TRANSFERS: 21-year-old Super Eagles eligible forward Schade joins Frank Onyeka at Brentford

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The talented youngster is the latest Nigerian in the Premier League and can't wait to light up the most popular league.

Kevin Schade.
Kevin Schade.

English Premier League side Brentford FC have announced the signing of young forward Kevin Schade.

The club confirmed the signing, which is subject to international clearance, through a statement on their official website on Wednesday.

Schade will put pen to paper on a five-year deal at the end of the season.
Schade will put pen to paper on a five-year deal at the end of the season.

"Brentford have completed the signing of attacker Kevin Schade from Bundesliga side SC Freiburg, subject to international clearance," the club said in a statement.

Brentford added that Schade, who has joined the Bees on a six-month loan. is expected to put pen to paper on a five-year deal when he makes the move permanent in the summer.

Speaking further on the 21-year-old, the Premier League side added that Schade is a young forward who is eligble to play for Nigeria via his father.

Born to a German mother and Nigerian father, Schade is 'eligible to represent both Germany and Nigeria in international competition,' the club added.

Schade will team up with compatriot Onyeka at Brentford.
Schade will team up with compatriot Onyeka at Brentford.

However, to date, he has made five appearances for Germany’s under-21 side and scored four goals.

After he was unveiled as the latest Bee, the young forward can't wait to get started at the club that also has another Nigerian, Frank Onyeka on their payroll.

Schade took to his official social media page to react to his new adventure in the Premier League.

"Can’t wait to get started," Schade said on his Twitter page following his unveiling ceremony.

Schade is said to possess blistering pace and registered the seventh-fastest speed (22.6 mph) in Bundesliga history in the first half of Freiburg’s 3-1 win at home to Greuther Furth in October 2021.

