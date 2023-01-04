TRANSFERS: 21-year-old Super Eagles eligible forward Schade joins Frank Onyeka at Brentford

The club confirmed the signing, which is subject to international clearance, through a statement on their official website on Wednesday.

"Brentford have completed the signing of attacker Kevin Schade from Bundesliga side SC Freiburg, subject to international clearance," the club said in a statement.

Brentford added that Schade, who has joined the Bees on a six-month loan. is expected to put pen to paper on a five-year deal when he makes the move permanent in the summer.

Nigerian link

Speaking further on the 21-year-old, the Premier League side added that Schade is a young forward who is eligble to play for Nigeria via his father.

Born to a German mother and Nigerian father, Schade is 'eligible to represent both Germany and Nigeria in international competition,' the club added.

However, to date, he has made five appearances for Germany’s under-21 side and scored four goals.

Schade can't wait to get on the pitch

After he was unveiled as the latest Bee, the young forward can't wait to get started at the club that also has another Nigerian, Frank Onyeka on their payroll.

Schade took to his official social media page to react to his new adventure in the Premier League.

"Can’t wait to get started," Schade said on his Twitter page following his unveiling ceremony.