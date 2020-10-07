The 2020 summer transfer window saw a lot of Nigerian players change clubs. For the first time in football history, a Nigerian player was the most expensive signing of a transfer window in Europe.

Victor Osimhen commanded the biggest sum in this summer’s transfer window with €71m plus add-ons splashed on him by Napoli from Lille.

The move continues the upwards trajectory of the young striker who has started well at Napoli. Although without a goal in two league games, the 21-year-old has been impressive for the Italian side.

He is the biggest winner of the 2020 summer transfer window as he also signed a deal that made him the highest earner at the club.

Super Eagles midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo continued his sojourn with another loan move to Turkish side Galatasaray. It’s a surprise that Etebo did not choose to remain at Getafe where he impressed on loan for the second half of the 2019/2020 season and moved to Turkey.

Former Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi joined Championship side Stoke City as a free agent to use his Premier League experience to lead the Potters back to the English top-flight.

Mikel will not be the only Nigerian player in the Championship this season. Defender William Troost-Ekong left Serie A side Udinese to join Watford in a move that brought him back home to England and a long route to the Premier League. Troost-Ekong will be hoping he can get Watford back to the Premier League and get his chance to taste action in the English top-flight.

After a couple of months in the Championship, Leon Balogun left Wigan where he was on loan to join Scottish side Rangers as a free agent. The move allows the defender to play regularly.

After an underwhelming loan stint at Spanish side Leganes, Super Eagles defender Chidozie Awaziem moved back to Porto from where he made another loan move to Boavista also in Portugal.

Also in Porto, Nigerian left-back Zaidu Sanusi joined from another Portuguese side, Santa Clara. He has made a substitute appearance for the Portuguese giants and is set for more with the exit of Alex Telles to Manchester United.

Also in Portugal, Nigerian right-back Tyronne Ebuehi left Benfica on loan for a return to the Netherlands to join FC Twente. It’s a much-needed move for Ebuehi who is searching for regular football after recovering from a long-term injury.

Upcoming star Chidera Ejuke left Dutch side Heerenveen to join CSKA Moscow where he scored on his debut.

In another move, Nigerian striker Umar Sadiq left Partizan in Serbia to join Spanish lower league side, Almeria.