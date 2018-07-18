Transfer News: The latest rumours, reports and updates

news

With the 2018 FIFA World Cup now over, the football world has now taken heed to transfer as clubs in Europe look to bolster their squad.

Keen on keeping track of all the transfers during this window, this is your one-stop article on everything happening in Europe.

Wednesday, July 18

Liverpool agree Alisson deal

Liverpool have agreed a world record fee of £66.8m with Roma to sign Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson in a world record deal.

Liverpool came with an initial bid of £62m which was rejected by Roma. However, Liverpool have moved quickly to meet Roma’s valuation of £66.8m for the goalkeeper with the Chelsea also interested.

Courtois to Real Madrid?

For Chelsea, several reports have it that they are after a goalkeeper to replace Thibaut Courtois who is interested in a move to Real Madrid.

They are said to be considering bringing back Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech while Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has also been linked.

Chelsea, it seems will also have to try to hold on to Eden Hazard who has also been linked with a move to Real Madrid.

Tottenham are in talks with Atson Villa over the signing of Jack Crealish. The young midifelder will reportedly cost around £30m to £40m.

Some major transfers

Before and during During the World Cup, a couple of clubs managed to pull off some major transfers. In some of the biggest transfers so far, reigning Ballon d’Or holder Cristiano Ronaldo made a €100m move from Real Madrid to Juventus.

Liverpool got Fabinho from Monaco while Naby Keita whose signing they had concluded since last year has finally joined them.

Unai Emery has kicked off his rebuilding at Arsenal with the signings of goalkeeper Bernd Leno, Stephan Lichtsteiner, experienced Greek defender Sokratis Papastathopouloss, French youngster Matteo Guendouzi and highly rated Lucas Torreira.

At Manchester United, Jose Mourinho has snagged the signing of Brazilian midfielder Fred while their close rivals Manchester City have finally gotten longtime target Riyad Mahrez.

After finally sacking Antonio Conte, Chelsea have a new manager Maurizzo Sarri and have also signed Brazilian-Italian midfielder Jorginho.

Barcelona have signed two players Arthur Melo and Auther Clement Lenglet.