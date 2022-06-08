TRANSFER NEWS LIVE! Tchouameni to Real Madrid, here we go - 'Sell, Aribo, Bassey now'

Dear United fans, here's some little update for you. But can the Red Devils fight off Reds?🔴😤

6:10 pm:

Perhaps, another Ballon D'Or might be in store for Luka Modric 👀. The Croatian has decided to snub PSG to stay with the Champions League winners Real Madrid. READ MORE.

4:00 pm:

Former Rangers manager Alexander McLeish is advising his former club to sell Super Eagles stars Joe Aribo and Calvin Bassey before the duo leave the club for free. READ MORE.

2:46 pm:

12:30 pm:

It looks like France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni is closer to Real Madrid than we thought. The 22-year-old will be getting his dream move to the European champions after AS Monaco reached an agreement with the Spanish champions. READ MORE HERE.

10:35 am:

9:00 am:

What's happening with Robert Lewandowski's possible exit from Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich?

Is exiting Manchester United defender Nemanja Matic set to be reunited with former boss Jose Mourinho?

Where is Paul Pogba's next destination?

Who is Spanish champions Real Madrid, looking to sign?

Here is a four-story TRANSFER GIST by Pulse editor Izuchukwu Akawor.

7:15 am:

Could Nigeria's Ola Aina be leaving Torino this summer?

The 25-year-old left-back has revealed that he is open to leaving the Serie A club three years after signing a permanent deal from Premier League side Chelsea, due to a lack of game time. READ MORE.

7:05 am:

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes believes Wilfred Ndidi is easily amongst the top 7% of midfielders in the Premier League and put forward the Nigerian's name as the perfect midfield signing for new United coach Erik ten Hag. READ MORE.

7:01 am:

Try to keep up with us as we would regularly update you with some of the biggest and most juicy transfers set to go down this window.

Let's get into it shall we?

7:00am: