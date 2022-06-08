TRANSFER NEWS LIVE! Scholes tips Wilfred Ndidi for Manchester United move | Aina out?
7:15 am:
Could Nigeria's Ola Aina be leaving Torino this summer?
The 25-year-old left-back has revealed that he is open to leaving the Serie A club three years after signing a permanent deal from Premier League side Chelsea, due to a lack of game time. READ MORE.
7:05 am:
Manchester United legend Paul Scholes believes Wilfred Ndidi is easily amongst the top 7% of midfielders in the Premier League and put forward the Nigerian's name as the perfect midfield signing for new United coach Erik ten Hag. READ MORE.
7:01 am:
