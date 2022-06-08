TRANSFER NEWS LIVE! Scholes tips Wilfred Ndidi for Manchester United move | Aina out?

Jidechi Chidiezie
Who is going where? And for how much? Keep up with us for the last transfer news this summer.

Lewandowski has informed the Bavarians of his intention to leave the club
Could Nigeria's Ola Aina be leaving Torino this summer?

The 25-year-old left-back has revealed that he is open to leaving the Serie A club three years after signing a permanent deal from Premier League side Chelsea, due to a lack of game time. READ MORE.

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes believes Wilfred Ndidi is easily amongst the top 7% of midfielders in the Premier League and put forward the Nigerian's name as the perfect midfield signing for new United coach Erik ten Hag. READ MORE.

Try to keep up with us as we would regularly update you with some of the biggest and most juicy transfers set to go down this window.

Let's get into it shall we?

Welcome to our transfer news live blog.

Jidechi Chidiezie

