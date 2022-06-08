What's happening with Robert Lewandowski's possible exit from Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich?

Is exiting Manchester United defender Nemanja Matic set to be reunited with former boss Jose Mourinho?

Where is Paul Pogba's next destination?

Who is Spanish champions Real Madrid, looking to sign?

Could Nigeria's Ola Aina be leaving Torino this summer?

The 25-year-old left-back has revealed that he is open to leaving the Serie A club three years after signing a permanent deal from Premier League side Chelsea, due to a lack of game time. READ MORE.

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes believes Wilfred Ndidi is easily amongst the top 7% of midfielders in the Premier League and put forward the Nigerian's name as the perfect midfield signing for new United coach Erik ten Hag. READ MORE.

