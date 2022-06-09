TRANSFER NEWS LIVE! Calvin Bassey linked to Dortmund - Bayern loses interest in Osimhen

Jidechi Chidiezie
Who is going where? And for how much? Keep up with us for the last transfer stories this summer.

Calvin Bassey (IMAGO/Revierfoto)
In case you missed it, here's a recap of some juicy transfer updates from last night.

  • A move to the Bundesliga is being touted as 'an ideal middle point' for Rangers' defender Calvin Bassey. READ MORE.
  • German club Bayern Munich will not consider signing Victor Osimhen anymore, due to the high transfer fee quoted by Napoli. READ MORE.
  • Nigeria's hotshot Cyriel Dessers has a future at KRC Genk, according to manager Wouter Vrancken. READ MORE.
Cyriel Dessers finished the concluded season as the UEFA Europa Conference League top scorer, while on loan at Feyenoord AFP

Bayern Munich are no longer interested in signing Nigeria's Victor Osimhen. The German giants are said to have pulled out of their chase for the highly sought after €100m-Napoli striker. READ MORE.

Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey is being linked to Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig 😳. READ MORE.

Dear United fans, here's some little update for you. But can the Red Devils fight off the Reds?🔴😤

Perhaps, another Ballon D'Or might be in store for Luka Modric 👀. The Croatian has decided to snub PSG to stay with the Champions League winners Real Madrid. READ MORE.

Its cash out time! 💸💸

Former Rangers manager Alexander McLeish is advising his former club to sell Super Eagles stars Joe Aribo and Calvin Bassey before the duo leave the club for free. READ MORE.

It looks like France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni is closer to Real Madrid than we thought. The 22-year-old will be getting his dream move to the European champions after AS Monaco reached an agreement with the Spanish champions. READ MORE.

What's happening with Robert Lewandowski's possible exit from Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich?

Is exiting Manchester United defender Nemanja Matic set to be reunited with former boss Jose Mourinho?

Where is Paul Pogba's next destination?

Who is Spanish champions Real Madrid, looking to sign?

Here is a four-story TRANSFER GIST by Pulse editor Izuchukwu Akawor.

Could Nigeria's Ola Aina be leaving Torino this summer?

The 25-year-old left-back has revealed that he is open to leaving the Serie A club three years after signing a permanent deal from Premier League side Chelsea, due to a lack of game time. READ MORE.

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes believes Wilfred Ndidi is easily amongst the top 7% of midfielders in the Premier League and put forward the Nigerian's name as the perfect midfield signing for new United coach Erik ten Hag. READ MORE.

