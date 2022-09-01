OFFICIAL

Manchester City announce Manuel Akanji signing

Manchester City have confirmed Manuel Akanji as their fifth signing of the summer transfer window.

Manchester City have officially confirmed the signing of Manuel Akanji from Borussia Dortmund

The defending champions seem to have wrapped up their transfer business this summer after snapping up Borussia Dortmund centre back Manuel Akanji for a fee of £15million.

The 27-year-old Swiss international was at the Etihad on Wednesday to undergo a medical and complete his move.

Akanji has signed a five-year deal – keeping him with the English champions until the summer of 2027 the club have announced via their official social media.

It is understood that Man City pushed for a move for the highly-rated centre-back for a bargain price considering that he was into the final 12 months of his deal Borussia Dortmund and was also available.

Manuel Akanji has joined Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund this summer AFP

Akanji will complete Pep Guardiola’s business in the market this summer and is also set to compete with the team's current pool of centre-backs including Ruben Dias, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte and Nathan Ake.

City have already signed prolific striker Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez in attack, Kalvin Phillips in midfield, and Sergio Gomez in defence.

Akanji is now set to re-unite with his former teammate Erling Haaland, at Manchester City once more this summer.

Manuel Akanji is a Cityzen ManCity
Manuel Akanji joins Manchester City ManCity

Speaking on his move to the Etihad Akanji said: “I am delighted to be here and can’t wait to get started.

"City have been one of the best teams in Europe over the last few seasons.

“They are brilliant to watch, play an exciting brand of football and compete for trophies year in, year out, so coming here feels like the perfect next step in my career.

“This is an exciting opportunity for me.” he said via ManCity.com.

The 41-cap Swiss international played 158 games for Borussia Dortmund after joining them from Swiss Super League giants FC Basel in 2018.

