Jules Koundé: Destination Chelsea or Barcelona?

The club had gone through a tough phase in the last campaign having faced suffered from the sanctions imposed on their previous owner Roman Abramovich.

Chelsea were understood to have even reached an agreement with Sevilla for the Frenchman's services but the move broke down at the last minute due to the lateness of the bid.

However, the Londoners new co-owner Todd Boehly is still hoping to get the deal over the line this summer with Blues in desperate need of defensive reinforcements following the exits of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen who both left for free this summer.

Barcelona as well have been touted as a potential destination for Kounde, who Xavi is understood to be a huge fan of.

Rumours of Kounde appearing to be interested in the idea of a switch to the Camp Nou continue to intesify, but Barca currently have other targets in mind imminently following the arrivals of Frank Kessie and Andreas Christensen on Monday.

As for Chelsea, Blues fans might be worried after the Kounde links died down a bit in recent weeks. But the truth is that discussions with Sevilla have slowed in recent weeks, after the 23-year-old defender picked up an injury while on International duty with France, against Croatia in the UEFA Nations League.

Chelsea's transition in ownership is also an understandable excuse with several of the club’s board members integral to making big decisions seemingly moving on from the club.

Sevilla chief Monchi, has recently admitted interest from the Blues with the player already reported to have agreed verbal terms with the English club since last season.

“I know that Chelsea have to look for two central defenders. And the interest in Kounde comes from England and other countries.

“I would have to be a fortune teller to know what is going to happen.” Monchi told Onda Cero.

Chelsea's slowed interest in Kounde has now allowed Barca step in, with the Catalan side plotting to once more hijack Chelsea's target having already kept the Blues at bay with Leeds star Raphinha within their grasp.

Barcelona plotting Kounde hijack

Barcelona are reportedly exploring ways to beat the Blues to his signature.

However, it's far from looking like a 'taking candy from a baby' especially after Sevilla chief Monchi publicly poured cold water on an imminent possibility of the Frenchman joining the Blaugrana.

“Xavi has good taste, wanting [Ronald] Araujo and Kounde as his central defenders, they’d be a great partnership,” he said. “But so far, there has been zero contact with Barcelona.' Monchi said via Onda Cero.

Reports have also varied on Kounde's preferred destination.

However, his representatives are known to have grown frustrated at the delays in talks with Chelsea who were close to completing a deal for him about a year ago.

The Blues are also known to be looking at Juventus star Matthijs de Ligt as a potential alternative in defense having being linked with a number of high-profile defenders this summer.

Barca have already completed the signing of Andreas Christensen from Chelsea on a free transfer this summer and would also be looking for cheaper alternatives given their economic issues.