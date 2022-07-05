TRANSFERS

Jules Koundé: Destination Chelsea or Barcelona?

Authors:

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

What is really going on with the Sevilla defender is seriously wanted by Thomas Tuchel and Xavi?

What has happened with Jules Kounde transfer links
What has happened with Jules Kounde transfer links

Sevilla center-back Jules Kounde has been a target for Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea since last season.

Recommended articles

The club had gone through a tough phase in the last campaign having faced suffered from the sanctions imposed on their previous owner Roman Abramovich.

Chelsea were understood to have even reached an agreement with Sevilla for the Frenchman's services but the move broke down at the last minute due to the lateness of the bid.

However, the Londoners new co-owner Todd Boehly is still hoping to get the deal over the line this summer with Blues in desperate need of defensive reinforcements following the exits of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen who both left for free this summer.

Sevilla defender Jules Kounde
Sevilla defender Jules Kounde Twitter

ALSO READ: Chelsea agree verbal terms with Sevilla star

Chelsea weighing up move for Inter defender

Man recounts how he lost his girlfriend to a bet on FIFA 22

Barcelona as well have been touted as a potential destination for Kounde, who Xavi is understood to be a huge fan of.

Rumours of Kounde appearing to be interested in the idea of a switch to the Camp Nou continue to intesify, but Barca currently have other targets in mind imminently following the arrivals of Frank Kessie and Andreas Christensen on Monday.

As for Chelsea, Blues fans might be worried after the Kounde links died down a bit in recent weeks. But the truth is that discussions with Sevilla have slowed in recent weeks, after the 23-year-old defender picked up an injury while on International duty with France, against Croatia in the UEFA Nations League.

Chelsea's transition in ownership is also an understandable excuse with several of the club’s board members integral to making big decisions seemingly moving on from the club.

Sevilla chief Monchi, has recently admitted interest from the Blues with the player already reported to have agreed verbal terms with the English club since last season.

Sevilla defender Jules Kounde
Sevilla defender Jules Kounde Twitter

“I know that Chelsea have to look for two central defenders. And the interest in Kounde comes from England and other countries.

“I would have to be a fortune teller to know what is going to happen.” Monchi told Onda Cero.

Chelsea's slowed interest in Kounde has now allowed Barca step in, with the Catalan side plotting to once more hijack Chelsea's target having already kept the Blues at bay with Leeds star Raphinha within their grasp.

Barcelona are reportedly exploring ways to beat the Blues to his signature.

However, it's far from looking like a 'taking candy from a baby' especially after Sevilla chief Monchi publicly poured cold water on an imminent possibility of the Frenchman joining the Blaugrana.

“Xavi has good taste, wanting [Ronald] Araujo and Kounde as his central defenders, they’d be a great partnership,” he said. “But so far, there has been zero contact with Barcelona.' Monchi said via Onda Cero.

Barcelona are yet to make a bid for Jules Kounde
Barcelona are yet to make a bid for Jules Kounde Twitter

Reports have also varied on Kounde's preferred destination.

However, his representatives are known to have grown frustrated at the delays in talks with Chelsea who were close to completing a deal for him about a year ago.

The Blues are also known to be looking at Juventus star Matthijs de Ligt as a potential alternative in defense having being linked with a number of high-profile defenders this summer.

Barca have already completed the signing of Andreas Christensen from Chelsea on a free transfer this summer and would also be looking for cheaper alternatives given their economic issues.

Monchi's latest update on Kounde, confirmed that the Frenchman is still in recovery from his injury and also that he expects him to join his teammates for the rest of the pre-season in Korea.

Authors:

David Ben David Ben

More from category

  • Mercy Akide charges Super Falcons to bounce back from South Africa loss

    Mercy Akide charges Super Falcons to bounce back from South Africa loss

  • What has happened with Jules Kounde transfer links

    Jules Koundé: Destination Chelsea or Barcelona?

  • Asisat Oshoala picked up an injury in Nigeria's first match at WAFCON 2022

    Super Falcons coach 'hopeful' over Oshoala injury

Recommended articles

Mercy Akide charges Super Falcons to bounce back from South Africa loss

Mercy Akide charges Super Falcons to bounce back from South Africa loss

Jules Koundé: Destination Chelsea or Barcelona?

Jules Koundé: Destination Chelsea or Barcelona?

Super Falcons coach 'hopeful' over Oshoala injury

Super Falcons coach 'hopeful' over Oshoala injury

Super Falcons coach identifies 3 areas to improve after South Africa defeat

Super Falcons coach identifies 3 areas to improve after South Africa defeat

Day 3 Roundup: South Africa stun Nigeria's Super Falcons, Botswana win 6-goal thriller

Day 3 Roundup: South Africa stun Nigeria's Super Falcons, Botswana win 6-goal thriller

South Africa's coach reveals the formula for defeating Super Falcons

South Africa's coach reveals the formula for defeating Super Falcons

Trending

Clubless Super Eagles star Kelechi Nwakali surprisingly rejects ₦9.9million salary

Kelechi Nwakali rejected an offer from FC Zurich

Top 5 transfer hijacks in Premier League history

Biggest transfer hijacks in Premier League history

CAF Awards 2022: 4 players who have no business being nominated for CAF Player of the year

Four players who didn't deserve to be nominated for CAF Player of the Year
SPORTS GIST

Paul Pogba teams up with Emmanuel Adebayor for charity game [Photos]

Paul Pogba teams up with Emmanuel Adebayor for charity game