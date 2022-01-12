Georginio Wijnaldum has been unhappy since joining Paris Saint Germain (PSG).
Premier League teams line up bids for Champions League winner Georginio Wijnaldum
PSG midfielder is available for just £15m according to reports.
The Champions League-winning midfielder has been under-utilised by Mauricio Pochettino, firmly behind Marco Verratti, Ander Herrera and Idrissa Gueye.
Reports have been swirling around that the Dutch international is looking for a way out of Paris Saint Germain (PSG) in this transfer window.
Wijnaldum's asking price is rumoured to be around £15m, according to reports.
The former Liverpool man is open to returning to the Premier League. Clubs like Arsenal, Tottenham and Newcastle are all keen on a deal.
Saudi backed Newcastle also provides an interesting option as Wijnaldum starred on Tyneside before joining Liverpool.
With Thomas Partey (Ghana) and Mohamed Elneny (Egypt) at the Africa Cup of Nations, Arsenal is also keen on a loan move for the Dutchman. However, according to Sky Sports, PSG will not be entertaining any loan moves for the player.