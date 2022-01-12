Premier League teams line up bids for Champions League winner Georginio Wijnaldum

The Champions League-winning midfielder has been under-utilised by Mauricio Pochettino, firmly behind Marco Verratti, Ander Herrera and Idrissa Gueye.

Reports have been swirling around that the Dutch international is looking for a way out of Paris Saint Germain (PSG) in this transfer window.

Wijnaldum's asking price is rumoured to be around £15m, according to reports.

The former Liverpool man is open to returning to the Premier League. Clubs like Arsenal, Tottenham and Newcastle are all keen on a deal.

Saudi backed Newcastle also provides an interesting option as Wijnaldum starred on Tyneside before joining Liverpool.

IMAGO/Action Plus