Roberto Carlos set to make return to football

Sunday League side 'The Bull In The Barne' has signed Legendary full-back Roberto Carlos.

IMAGO / Pressefoto Baumann

The 50-year-old was signed via e-bay, in a 'dream transfer raffle' meaning, he will appear in one of their Shrewsbury & District games in February.

Carlos revealed his excitement about signing a new contract and even revealed that he almost signed for another English side when he was in his prime.

“I’m excited to play for Bull In The Barne in Shrewsbury, paying homage to when I nearly signed for Birmingham City in the 90s, which is very close by," Carlos said.

The legendary full-back is looking forward to the challenge and will look to have an immediate impact on the squad.

