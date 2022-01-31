Roberto Carlos is set to make a sensational but brief return to football. The highly decorated defender retired back in 2015 but has taken the chance to add another trophy to his impressive collection.
Roberto Carlos set to make return to football
Brazil World Cup winner Roberto Carlos will make an appearance for an English team after they won his services in a raffle.
Sunday League side 'The Bull In The Barne' has signed Legendary full-back Roberto Carlos.
The 50-year-old was signed via e-bay, in a 'dream transfer raffle' meaning, he will appear in one of their Shrewsbury & District games in February.
Carlos revealed his excitement about signing a new contract and even revealed that he almost signed for another English side when he was in his prime.
“I’m excited to play for Bull In The Barne in Shrewsbury, paying homage to when I nearly signed for Birmingham City in the 90s, which is very close by," Carlos said.
The legendary full-back is looking forward to the challenge and will look to have an immediate impact on the squad.
"I’ve heard that the team’s been down several players this season, so here’s hoping my training is enough to help them up to their game and bring what Bull In The Barne’s fans want to see!” the World Cup winner said.