RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Tough calls for Nagelsmann as injury-hit Bayern play Stuttgart

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Bayern Munich are in the middle of an injury crisis

Bayern Munich are in the middle of an injury crisis Creator: Christof STACHE
Bayern Munich are in the middle of an injury crisis Creator: Christof STACHE

Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich play struggling Stuttgart with a reduced squad on Tuesday as coach Julian Nagelsmann said he had some tough calls to make to cover injuries.

Recommended articles

The German champions have been left with just two fully fit midfielders, Spain's Marc Roca and Frenchman Michaël Cuisance for the trip to Stuttgart.

Leon Goretzka, Joshua Kimmich, Marcel Sabitzer and Jamal Musiala are all injured while Corentin Tolisso picked up a painful knock in the weekend win over Mainz that lifted Bayern six points clear at the top.

"Tolisso is injured but we might have to risk playing him," said Nagelsmann, without specifying the injury.

The coach had a similar approach to 18-year-old Musiala, who broke a bone in his hand against Mainz.

"We should wait, but theoretically he could play," continued Nagelsmann.

"And it's the same with Leon Goretzka. We'll make a decision on his knee depending upon how painful it is."

Kimmich has been poorly after contracting Covid and is unlikely to start at Stuttgart who are one point above the relegation zone.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tough calls for Nagelsmann as injury-hit Bayern play Stuttgart

Tough calls for Nagelsmann as injury-hit Bayern play Stuttgart

Embarrassed UEFA forced to redo Champions League last-16 draw after 'error'

Embarrassed UEFA forced to redo Champions League last-16 draw after 'error'

Quiz: Can you name every African player to win the Premier League?

Quiz: Can you name every African player to win the Premier League?

Man Utd and PSG to clash again in Champions League last 16

Man Utd and PSG to clash again in Champions League last 16

Brentford's Frank expects game to go ahead after Man Utd Covid scare

Brentford's Frank expects game to go ahead after Man Utd Covid scare

Premier League: Iheanacho has another battle on his hands - 5 things we learnt from Matchweek 16

Premier League: Iheanacho has another battle on his hands - 5 things we learnt from Matchweek 16

African players in Europe: Chart-topper Salah strikes again

African players in Europe: Chart-topper Salah strikes again

Tuchel is frustrating Lukaku at Chelsea - Agbonlahor

Tuchel is frustrating Lukaku at Chelsea - Agbonlahor

Nigerians react as NFF fires Super Eagles' Gernot Rohr

Nigerians react as NFF fires Super Eagles' Gernot Rohr

Trending

5 greatest Nigerian under-17 players of all-time

Victor Oshimen

Asamoah Gyan: Ex-Ghana striker earned nearly £3 million per goal while playing in China

Asamoah Gyan: Ex-Ghana star earned £3 million per goal while playing in China

No amount of money will make me sell my father’s iconic cap – Robert Mensah’s son

No amount of money will make me sell my father’s iconic cap – Robert Mensah’s son

Mbappe admits Messi, Neymar need to do more at PSG

Mbappe is part of an expensively-acquired trio of superstar attacking trio at Paris Saint-Germain