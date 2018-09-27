Tottenham's Eriksen in fitness race to face Barcelona

news

Christian Eriksen faces a race to be fit for Tottenham's Champions League clash with Barcelona after the Denmark star was ruled out of Saturday's trip to Huddersfield.

Eriksen will miss the Premier League match at the John Smith's Stadium after suffering an abdomen injury in Tottenham's win at Brighton last weekend.

But Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino said his influential playmaker still has a chance to be ready for the visit of Spanish champions Barcelona in the Champions League group stage on Wednesday.

Tottenham desperately need to beat Barcelona after losing their opening group match at Inter Milan.

"After the game against Brighton he started to feel a small problem in his abdominal," Pochettino told reporters on Thursday.

"I think it's a small thing. I hope for next week he will be available again. For Barcelona? I hope yes."

Pochettino will also assess the fitness of captain Hugo Lloris, who has not played since injuring his thigh at Manchester United.

France goalkeeper Lloris was recently banned from driving for 20 months after being found guilty of a drink-driving offence in London.

"We need to assess him tomorrow. He's doing very well," Pochettino added.

"The decision will be on Friday if he will be available to play against Huddersfield.

"If not we're going to wait until Wednesday. It depends on tomorrow."