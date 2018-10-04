Tottenham join Messi's list of Premier League victims

news

Last night he did it again. Scoring Barcelona’s fourth goal of the night to halt Tottenham's comeback.

Tottenham Vs Barcelona

4-2 it ended for Barcelona , a much-needed Champions League win to placate mini-slump in form they had had that led to three winless games before Wednesday night at Wembley.

In the end, it was down to one man again, Lionel Messi who waved his magic wand all over the dappled state of the Wembley pitch.

Messi didn’t take long before he delivered, driving an incisive pass to Jordi Alba, leading to Barcelona’s opener in just the second minute of the game.

He wasn’t tyrannising like he is known to be on his day, but against Tottenham, he had a hand in all of Barcelona’s four goals. Isn’t still frightening that on his not so best day, he was still this influential in a game?

For the Barcelona’s second of the night, it was his pinpoint cross to Luis Suarez that led to the goal.

He scored a brace but it could have been more, hitting the post early in the second half after beating Hugo Lloris with a snapshot.

His first goal of the night was a perfect blend of the skill set that makes him the best player ever in the history of the game.

He played his now familiar pass to Alba and made a run into the box to finish off a cutback from the left back.

22 goals

By the time he scored his second in the 90th minute, that was his 22 goal against English sides. These 22 goals have come in 28 games.

Messi has scored nine goals against Arsenal, three against Chelsea, six against Manchester City, two against Manchester United and two against Tottenham.

Aside from his lack of international success with Argentina, the most consistent query to Messi’s career has been projected with the sentiment that he has not played in the Premier League.

But does that hold water anymore when he keeps mutilating English top sides on the biggest stage?