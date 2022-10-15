'Iwobi is not a Right Back!' Reactions as fans can't understand Lampard after Everton loss to Spurs

The visitors were looking to bounce back from their dramatic loss against Manchester United last weekend, while Spurs were looking to build on their midweek comeback in the Champions League.

The encounter began with the hosts dominating in possession and creating a couple of chances for themselves.

However, Frank Lampard's men were up to the task of keeping the Lilywhites at bay.

Richarlison squandered a golden opportunity to open the scoring in the seventh minute, only to see his effort go well wide of the goalpost.

Twitter

In the 22nd minute, Harry Kane unleashed a monstrous piledriver but the ball was deflected off a defender for a corner which failed to trouble Jordan Pickford.

Everton came close to breaking the deadlock in the latter stages of the first half after Amadou Onana failed to capitalize on a mistake in the Spurs box, with his efforts zipping just over the bar.

But after two added minutes, both sides went into the break with the score goalless at half-time at White Hart Lane.

However, the breakthrough finally came in the second period after Harry Kane went down in the box in the 58th minute.

The Three Lions skipper stepped up and slotted past Jordan Pickford to give the hosts a 1-0 lead.

Twitter

Lampard's side fought back hard for an equalizer but it was the visitors' woes that compiled more when Spurs doubled their lead in the closing stages.

In the 86th minute, Rodrigo Bentancur found Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg who fired in a shot from the edge of the box that was deflected into Jordan Pickford's net to give Antonio Conte's men a comfortable 2-0 lead in what looked like the winner.

Everton never looked like a real threat in the second period with the visitors failing to attempt a single shot on target as it finished at the White Hart Lane, 2-0 in favour of Antonio Conte's Spurs who are now up to third and level on points with second-placed Manchester City who face Liverpool tomorrow in the Premier League.

Social Media Reactions

Following the result on Saturday evening, fans have taken to social media to question Frank Lampard's tactics as his side slumped to another defeat in the Premier League.

Pulse Nigeria

The former Chelsea manager played Alex Iwobi out of his usual midfield position which he had thrived in so far this season.