'More Yellow Cards than his own players' - Reactions as Liverpool crush Conte's Spurs

David Ben
Fans have reacted to Antonio Conte and his team's narrow defeat against Liverpool at White Hart Lane on Sunday.

Liverpool defeated Spurs 2-1 on Sunday in the Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur hosted Liverpool at White Hart Lane on Sunday evening, November 6, 2022, in the Premier League.

The hosts were hoping to continue form where they left off last weekend against Bournemouth when they faced Jurgen Klopp's men in Red.

However, it was the visitors who opened the scoring following a dominant spell in the opening minutes.

Darwin Nunez found Mohamed Salah in the 11th minute, and the Egyptian made no mistake firing the Reds into the lead.

Tottenham were close to levelling matters in the 15th minute after Ivan Perisic's header from point blank range came off Alisson's right post.

Antonio Conte's men struggled to really create clear cut chances and were soon punished once more after Salah found the back of the net and bagged his brace in the 40th minute after a mistake by Eric Dier to put Liverpool 2-0 before the break.

Mohamed Salah scored a brace in the first half for Liverpool against Spurs
The second half saw Spurs pull one goal back in the 70th minute after Dejans Kulusevski on his return to action found Harry Kane who fired past Alisson to give the hosts a fighting chance.

But Kane's goal would prove not enough, as Liverpool ran out with all three points at White Hart Lane.

Harry Kane scored for Spurs in their 2-1 loss against Liverpool
Following Saturday evening's result, here's how fans have reacted on social media.

David Ben is a reporter at Pulse Sports. David is a versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

